Share
News

Elon Musk Calls Out Joe Biden for State of the Union Slight

 By Jack Davis  March 2, 2022 at 8:04am
Share

Never one to suffer slights lightly, business magnate Elon Musk lit up President Joe Biden on Tuesday after Biden praised Ford and GM for their efforts to build electric vehicles but neglected to mention Tesla, Musk’s brand.

During his speech, Biden insisted his administration will create 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

He then praised General Motors and Ford.

“Ford is investing $11 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs across the country.  GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan,” he said.

When the comment was published on Twitter, Musk, who rarely shies away from controversy, struck back.

Trending:
Pelosi Says Boebert Needs to Just 'Shut Up' About 13 Dead Service Members - Boebert Responds

“Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined,” Musk wrote, adding a jab that read, “fyi to person controlling this twitter.”

Musk’s response drew notice.

CNBC reported in February that Musk had previously complained to it about the treatment at the hands of the Biden administration.

“The notion of a feud is not quite right. Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26,” Musk wrote in an email, according to CNBC.

Related:
Starlink Activated Over Ukraine, Citizen-Defenders Now Have Access to Satellites

“It got to the point, hilariously, where no one in the administration was even allowed to say the word ‘Tesla’! The public outrage and media pressure about that statement forced him to admit that Tesla does in fact lead the EV industry. I wouldn’t exactly call that ‘praise,’” Musk wrote after Biden -– who praised GM and Ford in January -– mentioned Tesla last month.

Musk, one of the most influential men in the world, has been left in the cold while other business leaders are invited to the White House.

He said he suspects that fears of him speaking his mind have led to him being banned.

Do you think the Biden White is afraid of Elon Musk?

“They have nothing to worry about,” Musk wrote to CNBC. “I would do the right thing.”

However, according to CNBC, the White House is wary of a man who once called Biden a “damp sock puppet in human form.” That comment came in January, according to the New York Post, after Musk was not invited to a White House meeting of major CEOs.

Citing sources it did not name, CNBC reported that Biden’s advisers are in fact worried that the presence of Musk at a White House event could lead to uncontrolled complications.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Administration Demands Big Tech Platforms Tell It Who's Spreading COVID 'Misinformation'
Fire Breaks Out at Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant After Russia Attacks
Russian Army Suffers 'Major Demotivator' as Top General Is Killed
Authorities Swarm After 'Unexplained' Death of Ukrainian Oligarch
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Call Answered; US Ammunition Factory to Deliver American Firepower
See more...

Conversation