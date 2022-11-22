Floyd Brown: Can Kari Lake Be Saved?

At this moment, the elections in Maricopa County have not been certified, and I have received dozens of calls asking me, “Does Kari Lake still have a path to victory?” I also have been asked, “What can I do to help?”

I intend to answer both questions. It is a long story that winds from Phoenix to Washington, D.C.

The 2022 elections in Maricopa County were irredeemably flawed. Thousands who showed up to vote were turned away. Others were given instructions by Maricopa officials that contradicted policy and resulted in ballots being cast, but not counted.

Documentation of voters being turned away is voluminous online under the hashtag #AZVoterSuppression on Twitter. Hundreds of individuals have recorded personal testimonies of the Election Day chaos they experienced.

Legal observers on Election Day also documented the lines, printer malfunctions and tabulator errors in extemporaneously written reports verifying the testimony of voters. The reports are available here.

In addition, hundreds of Election Day observers and election workers have documented the errors. The contents of these firsthand reports were compiled by the election lawyers and experts working at the Election Integrity Network and can be accessed here.

Finally, the first Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting was flooded with testimony about the Election Day chaos, and this documentation can be accessed here.

So many complaints came into the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich that he sent the Maricopa Elections Department a letter requesting the information necessary for the elections to be certified. There has been complete silence from county attorney Tom Liddy since the request, and we will see if the county complies or attempts to bully past the attorney general.

So, what can be done?

First, the only solution is to hold another election under the supervision of a court or a special master to require Maricopa County to comply with state and federal law. Clear evidence exists in the links provided above that Maricopa has violated Arizona law and the Help America Vote Act of 2002. Voter suppression is a crime in America.

As a citizen, you can take three specific actions that will help, and that you are empowered to take. There is one action that I will encourage you not to take; I encourage you to not engage in physical demonstrations and protests. There may come a time for such protests, but we are not there yet, and they could be counterproductive.

First, you should contact the Arizona attorney general’s office of voter integrity to say thank you for speaking up for us. Thank you for asking the tough questions. And please keep at it until you know the answers — and vindicate our voting rights in Maricopa.

Next, if you have specific claims or actions, you can file an affidavit with attorneys working on vindicating your rights. The best place to file an affidavit is here.

Finally, I would ask you to contact the Republican National Committee. Its phone number is (202) 863-8500. The RNC initially said it would fund the litigation against Maricopa County and pay the lawyers working the case. Then word came down from Washington, and the office of RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney-McDaniel, to stand down. They left the Arizona candidates and voters on the field to bleed out while they went back to D.C.

Romney-McDaniel believes the local (Arizona) RNC representatives won’t be supporting her for re-election in January at their swanky meetings in Dana Point, California, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. So she made a command decision to cut Arizona off. Her re-election as RNC chair is more important to her than the voters of Arizona.

I believe 168 people vote in the RNC chairman election. Three come from each state. Call the RNC representatives in your state and let them know how disappointed you are in Romney-McDaniel and her decision to leave Arizona and not fight for a new election in Maricopa County. Remember, always be polite and respectful.

