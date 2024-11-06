Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum assured viewers of transparency this election, striving to avoid a repeat of the network’s 2020 blunder, which still casts a shadow over the cable news outlet today.

Just before midnight on election day in 2020, Fox News, followed by the Associated Press, called Arizona a victory for President Joe Biden — a controversial and premature move, considering none of the other networks would call it for another nine days, according to NPR.

But this year will be different, Baier and MacCallum told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

The pair explained that the network would take more care in explaining the data and showing the audience why the network reached certain conclusions.

“I think we learned a lot,” Baier said, speaking about the 2020 election.

“Especially if it’s close and it’s a really late night and we’re waiting on some states, we are in the mindset of lifting the curtain and taking them to the people that are looking at the data and having them on and saying, ‘Why are we not able to make this call specifically?’ and then have that person say to Bill [Hemmer], ‘Go to so and so county,’ and then we can see it visually as the data decision desk person is saying, ‘Here’s where we are, we’re stuck with this.’

“I think that’s another thing we’ve learned over time, is the more we show, the more transparent we are, I think the better it is for the viewer,” Baier said.

Four years ago, Fox News anchor, Bret Baier, called Arizona for Biden. That won’t happen Tuesday. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does. pic.twitter.com/VXTy9RVpxt — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 4, 2024

MacCallum described the step-by-step approach Fox is giving its audience this election.

“We’re very data driven. We’re watching the news as it unfolds. We understand the importance of just pacing things for the viewers and taking them through it step by step,” MacCallum told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have a lot of amazing new graphics that I think are going to make it even more clear, things that pop up and show you the heavy population concentration around Philadelphia, for example, and how it went last time.

“We’re just keeping track of everything that’s going on and trying to convey it to our viewers in a way that puts it in context and tells them the story,” MacCallum said.

Though the outlet claims to strive for transparency and balance, former President Donald Trump has voiced his disapproval with Fox News’ coverage lately.

On Truth Social in October, Trump criticized the news outlet, saying it gives too much air time to Democrats.

“Think of it, I spend an hour with the wonderful Maria Bartiromo, do a beautiful job, and then am followed up all day long by one-sided, negative Democrats, including Ian Sams, who virtually owns the Network. It’s not worthwhile doing Interviews on Fox, because it all just averages out into NOTHING,” Trump wrote.

Trump also criticized Baier specifically for his then-upcoming interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be ‘Fair & Balanced,’ though often very soft to those on the ‘cocktail circuit’ Left,” Trump wrote.

“I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn’t matter anymore,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In October, Fox News was unable to organize a second debate between Trump and Harris following their showdown on ABC News.

Harris declined Fox’s invitation, despite the fact her campaign had called for the face-off.

