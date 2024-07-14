'HE'S GOT A GUN' - New Video Shows Rallygoers Warning Law Enforcement About Trump Shooter Before Tragedy
The warnings were screamed out before the shots rang out.
New video making the rounds on social media depicts the moments just before a would-be assassin fired Saturday on a rally for former President Donald Trump.
And it depicts the chaos and terror surrounding the shooting that tragically killed one man, wounded two and almost left the 45th president dead.
In the clip posted by social media commentator Colin Rugg, witnesses can be heard screaming about an armed man.
“He’s got a gun!” a man’s voice cries.
BREAKING: New footage shows Trump rally attendees desperately shouting to law enforcement that there was someone with a gun on top of a structure.
How the hell did rally attendees see the suspect before Secret Service and police??
“He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” they… pic.twitter.com/VaiNDp3ZH9
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024
A member of the audience was killed and two were critically injured, according to Newsweek.
The would-be assassin was killed by the Secret Service.
The video appears to back up a story recounted by a man at the rally who was interviewed by a BBC reporter.
The man said he saw another man “bear-crawling” on a roof near where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Identified by Newsweek as Greg Smith, the witness told the BBC reporter he tried to warn Secret Service agents.
“I’m standing there pointing at him for two to three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us,” the man recounted.
“Next thing you know, five shots rang out.”
Another man interviewed at the scene by CBS said he’d seen the gunman “on top of one of the buildings” and informed police officers present.
JUST IN: Eyewitness says he saw the suspect at Trump’s rally go “in between one building to the next” when he alerted the police.
“I noticed two officers that were looking for something or somebody.”
pic.twitter.com/tC13o9dutg
— Match Point (@MatchPoiint) July 14, 2024
The videos are likely to be grist for an investigation already announced by House Republicans on Saturday into the circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt.
THE HOUSE WILL CONDUCT A FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY.
The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP.
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 14, 2024
“THE HOUSE WILL CONDUCT A FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS OF TODAY,” House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a post on the social media platform X.
“The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.