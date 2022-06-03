Prince Harry appeared furious at crowds booing the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle as they left London’s St. Paul Cathedral on Friday morning following Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.

The two had arrived in London for their first major royal event since 2020.

The last time the couple appeared at a similar event was in March 2020, when they had participated in the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Harry and Markle joined nobility and politicians from all over the realm in commemorating the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth’s reign.

Also attending were present and former prime ministers and foreign dignitaries.







The Queen did not attend the service because of “some discomfort” she experienced on Thursday, Fox News reported.

Some in the crowd also cheered for the couple who drew opprobrium in 2021 when they announced they would leave royal life, citing a “lack of support and lack of understanding” within the family. Friday’s booing was reportedly the fear of royal courtiers.

The two are reportedly keeping a low profile while participating in the festivities.

Sky News commentator Rhiannon Mills described their treatment of the queen as an “enormous snub,” the U.K’s Daily Express reported.

“Consistently they have said how they love and respect the Queen,” Mills said.

“But however the fact it was suggested they did not tell her about their plans to step away from royal life I think it was seen as an enormous snub to a woman that so many of us hold in such high regard.”

Markle and Harry were not the only attendees to receive boos from the crowd when they attended the thanksgiving service.

Some in the crowd booed at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds when they arrived, the Express reported.

Elizabeth has surpassed all monarchs in Britain’s history to become the country’s longest-ruling sovereign.

Friday was day two in the five-day celebrations of Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.

The festivities include a military parade that occurred on Thursday, a thanksgiving service on Friday and street parties scheduled for Sunday.

