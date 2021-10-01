A top House panel approved the 2022 intelligence community funding package, including a provision requiring officials to brief Congress on their diversity initiatives.

The Intelligence Authorization Act — passed by the House Intelligence Committee in a bipartisan vote on Thursday — would require the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to periodically issue reports with “demographic data and information on the status of diversity and inclusion efforts of the intelligence community.”

“The bill passed out of the committee today is a strong bipartisan package, and I would like to thank all of our Members and staff on both sides of the aisle for working diligently to contribute to and shape this legislation,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement.

Previous IAA packages have ordered the ODNI to report on diversity, but the bill passed Thursday appears to be the first to require information on inclusion efforts.

For example, the IAA approved by the GOP-controlled Senate Select Committee on Intelligence mandated an ODNI report on hiring practices employed “to assure quality and diversity in the workforce of the intelligence community.”

However, the language on “diversity and inclusion efforts” in the House bill was not included in last year’s version of the IAA.

The ODNI has also published multiple diversity reports, and its most recent one highlights the diversity efforts within the intelligence community.

A January 2017 report from the ODNI contained 36 findings and recommendations for how the intelligence community could improve its diversity efforts.

“Across all grade levels, the need for a more diverse and inclusive [intelligence community] workforce was viewed as imperative, while at the same time, disappointment was expressed that the issues of bringing a more diverse workforce together in the [intelligence community] were still pervasive,” the report stated.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.