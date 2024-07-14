Just in: Trump Alerts Everyone About His Injury in First Message Since Bloody Shooting
Former President Donald Trump knew he had been shot when he felt a burning in his right ear, he said in a social media post.
Trump was shot in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter was later killed by federal authorities.
“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump wrote.
A statement from MY PRESIDENT Donald Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vdSsNiAqJA
— The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) July 14, 2024
“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” he wrote.
“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” Trump wrote.
Trump explained the extent of his injuries.
“ I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote.
“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote.
Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our…
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024
Trump was wounded only because he turned “right in the nick of time,” witness Vanessa Asher said, according to NBC.
Asher, who was six rows into the crowd, said if Trump had not turned, he would have been shot in the head.
NBC reported that according to sources it did not name, the shots came from outside of the Secret Service’s security perimeter.
Note: this is a developing story and details may change.
