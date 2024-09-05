Kamala Harris Campaign Caught Deceptively Editing Trump Town Hall Footage to Tell 'Blatant Lie'

One wonders how many obvious lies Democratic Party voters can absorb.

Moreover, will those voters remain loyal to the party no matter how shabbily Democratic elites treat them?

Wednesday evening on the social media platform X, a wonderful new account called “KamalaHQLies” used a clip from former President Donald Trump’s town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to expose yet another “blatant” falsehood perpetrated by Vice President Kamala Harris’s online campaign operatives.

In a pinned tweet, the account “Kamala HQ” has billed itself as “the official rapid response page of Vice President Harris’ presidential campaign.”

Welcome to Kamala HQ. This is the official rapid response page of Vice President Harris’ presidential campaign. — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 22, 2024

On Wednesday, Kamala HQ posted a 13-second clip from Trump’s town hall.

“I can’t imagine New Hampshire voting for him. Anybody in New Hampshire — ’cause they’re watching right now — but anybody in New Hampshire that votes for Biden and Kamala, I really think, I call her — ” Trump said before the carefully edited clip ended.

“Trump repeatedly forgets who he is running against,” Kamala HQ wrote in a deliberately dishonest post that accompanied the clip.

Trump repeatedly forgets who he is running against: “I can’t imagine New Hampshire voting for him… Anybody in New Hampshire who votes for Biden…” pic.twitter.com/qAv6IFs9Q1 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

How do we know the post was deliberately dishonest? Well, for one thing, Democrats posted (and edited) it.

But the clip’s full context — easily accessed — made the deception clear.

KamalaHQLies, another “rapid response” account established on Aug. 10 to address all of Kamala HQ’s “misinformation,” replied shortly thereafter with an 86-second clip that provided the full context of Trump’s remarks.

“It was really a coup when you think about it,” Trump said of Harris’s elevation to the top of the Democratic ticket following party elites’ abandonment of President Joe Biden in July.

That led Trump into reflections on Harris’s failed 2020 presidential bid.

“And the woman who came in — the person that came in last — I mean she came in last. She was the first one out out of all those people. You had many people that did pretty well,” the former president said.

And that train of thought led Trump to comment on Democrats’ shenanigans in the 2024 New Hampshire primary.

“New Hampshire was so badly treated by the Democrat Party and by Joe Biden — and her — ” the former president said.

Then came the portion of Trump’s comments that Kamala HQ ripped from their context and thus misrepresented.

“I call her ‘Comrade Kamala,'” the former president said immediately thereafter. Kamala HQ cut off the clip before Trump could say “Comrade Kamala,” undoubtedly because of the vice president’s affinity for Communist policies, which Kamala HQ would prefer to keep hidden from voters.

Trump then proceeded to explain how Democrats rigged their own New Hampshire primary.

According to CNN, Democrats disenfranchised the people of New Hampshire because the state failed to “comply with Democratic party rules.”

In January, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota earned nearly 20 percent of New Hampshire’s primary vote. Biden won as a write-in candidate.

But the results did not matter because “Biden won all 25 of the state’s pledged delegates at a separate party-run event on April 27,” per CNN.

“He dumped New Hampshire,” Trump said of Biden.

This is a blatant lie. This is Kamala HQ’s biggest lie of the week. Here is the full clip that Kamala HQ deceptively cut. https://t.co/e9GyC1vLAD — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) September 5, 2024

Small wonder, therefore, that KamalaHQLies called the editing job “Kamala HQ’s biggest lie of the week.”

Small wonder, too, that Kamala HQ did not want its followers to dwell on the anti-Biden coup or on the disenfranchisement of New Hampshire voters, both of which came courtesy of a Democratic Party that hilariously poses as the defender of “democracy.”

Will Democrat voters awaken? Or do they prefer comfortable lies?

Thus far, all evidence points to the latter.

