Was Kamala's Ancestor a Notorious Slave Owner? This Resurfaced Family Discovery Could Ruin Her

Vice President Kamala Harris is the descendant of a notorious Irish slave owner and human trafficker who opposed abolition.

Harris, who is of Indian and Afro-Jamaican descent, is the great-great-great-great-granddaughter of “Hamilton Brown, who is on record as plantation and slave owner,” her father, Stanford economist Donald Harris, wrote in 2019 in Jamaica Global.

Brown was born in Ireland in 1776 and later moved to the then-British colony of Jamaica, where he became a sugar plantation owner and prolific slave trafficker.

“Hamilton Brown was a notorious figure, and not a nice fellow,” historian Stephen McCracken told the Belfast Telegraph.

“He had numerous slaves. In fact, Hamilton Brown routinely traveled back and forth to London to protest the abolishment of slavery,” he said.

McCracken added that Brown traveled back to Ireland when slavery ended in Jamaica in 1834 to get migrants to work on his plantation.

“He would come back to Ireland to take migrants back to Jamaica to work once slavery was abolished,” the historian said. “A quote refers to him as ‘making slaves of migrants’ in Ireland.”

Here are the names of the 200+ slaves owned by Kamala Harris’ ancestor Hamilton Brown in Jamaica in 1817. One of the largest planters in Jamaica, Brown now has a town named after him, Brown’s Town pic.twitter.com/6QnBpEQyez — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2020

Harris’ reported ancestral slavery past has been known for years, but the corporate media have largely ignored or downplayed it.

Do you think Kamala Harris will lose the election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (196 Votes) No: 5% (10 Votes)

This makes sense: Why should the vice president be held accountable for something her great-great-great-great-grandfather did?

But this is the same line of attack used today against white people, who are told they are responsible for American slavery from hundreds of years ago — even if none of their ancestors ever owned slaves.

Meanwhile, a June 2023 Reuters investigation found that former President Donald Trump — whom the corporate press incessantly malign as “racist” — is the only living U.S. president to not have slave-owning ancestors.

Five of the past six living U.S. presidents — including the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama — are descended from slave owners, according to a bombshell Reuters exposé.

“In researching the genealogies of America’s political elite, a Reuters examination found that a fifth of the nation’s congressmen, living presidents, Supreme Court justices and governors are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people,” the outlet reported.

At least 100 of the 536 members of the sitting 2023 congressional class — black and white alike — descended from slaveholders, it said.

“In addition, President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president — except Donald Trump — are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and — through his white mother’s side — Barack Obama,” Reuters reported.

I don’t even know what to say here. Have at it 👍🙏🇺🇸Slavery Investigation Backfires on Mainstream Media – Every Living President Except Trump Descended from Slaveholders https://t.co/k564POGqIr — emfvet1 (@emfvet1) June 27, 2023

Trump’s ancestors never owned slaves because they immigrated to the United States in 1885 after slavery was abolished.

Meanwhile, Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather owned two slaves, while another great-great-great-grandfather enslaved a 14-year-old boy, according to Politico.

Tellingly, while the Reuters report singled out several Republican lawmakers, it was hypocritically silent about the slave-owning lineage of Kamala Harris.

It’ll be hilarious if the topic of slavery reparations comes up if Harris ends up debating Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.