LA Officials Issue Threats as Looters Begin Pillaging Wildfire Zones

While residents of Los Angeles, California, flee their shops and homes, it appears firefighters aren’t the only ones running toward the flames.

Police have arrested at least 20 suspected looters since the L.A. fires began, according to the Los Angeles Times.

City officials and law enforcement held a news conference Thursday addressing the issue.







“I promise you, you will be held accountable,” L.A. Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”

District Attorney Nathan Hochman also spoke out against the looters.

Should looters receive lengthy prison sentences? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1549 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

““If you want to go ahead and loot, if you want to commit burglary, if you want to engage in grand theft, if you want to engage in these internet scams where you’re going to be taking advantage of people who are going to be seeking insurance and government benefits, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney @NathanHochmanDA sent me this video from what used to be his sister’s home. He’s vowing to crack down on looters in L.A. County who are taking advantage of our city’s fire crisis. pic.twitter.com/1P0CdcyKhI — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 9, 2025

Mass looting has been going on in Los Angeles as fires rage. More consequences of Mayor Karen Bass going soft-on-crime.pic.twitter.com/lKdsr4QR5S — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 9, 2025

Despite the ongoing disaster, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said law enforcement would still be out in full force making arrests as needed.

“We continue to conduct roving patrols, manning hard road closures, providing security in evacuation areas to prevent anyone who may be tempted to engage in criminal behavior, like looting,” Luna said.

LAPD sends officers to Hollywood Hills to patrol for looters. At least one person was detained for allegedly looting during the Sunset Fire. pic.twitter.com/j8AI5fUpD7 — AppleSeed (@AppleSeedTX) January 9, 2025

“I’m gonna make this crystal clear to everybody out there: Over last night and this morning, we are up to 20, 20 individuals who chose to go into our areas and deprive these poor people, who have been through so much, of their property,” Luna said.

“When we have an evacuation order, by law, if you remain in that area, you are guilty of a misdemeanor. If you commit certain crimes, it could jump up to a felony.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.