Fiery Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cast her net into the deep blue liberal sea over the weekend to haul in some of the best and brightest the left has to offer.

And the results were predictable.

Boebert was playing off the most recent, high-profile gaffe by President Joe Biden. During a speech to autoworkers Friday in Hagerstown, Maryland, Biden said: “Let me start off with two words: ‘Made in America.'”

Of course, given Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, virtually every public appearance now includes at least one gaffe. But coming on the heels of his search for dead Republican congressman Jackie Walorski in the audience at a recent event, this one went viral on conservative social media.

BIDEN: “Let me start off with two words: Made in America” Math is hard. pic.twitter.com/QUGTorbp9l — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2022

Oddly, Democrats refused to acknowledge the gaffe, just as they refuse to admit that our president has undeniable cognitive problems. Boebert came up with an extremely clever way to wake them up. She tossed out her bait and liberals fell for it hook, line and sinker.

In a post published to Twitter on Saturday, she wrote: “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!”

Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2022

Yup, liberals got trolled pretty hard this time. The woke leftists obliviously bashed Boebert without realizing she was doing her best Joe Biden impersonation.

One Twitter user, @sentmeRae, compiled a list of responses from the army of liberal elites who inhabit the swamp that the social media platform has become. They all have a “blue check” after their names, which according to Twitter, “lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.”

Actor and delusional activist George Takei wrote: “She can’t…count.”

Anti-gun publicity hound David Hogg, who became known as the “voice” of the students after the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, tweeted: “Three words: You’re an idiot.”

Naturally, liberal lawmakers took shots at Boebert, too. Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein informed his colleague, “That’s three words.”

Florida state Sen. Gary Farmer wrote: “Check me if I’m wrong, Scotty, but I’m pretty sure that (in addition to being absolutely inappropriate for a sitting member of Congress) is 3 words, not 2!”

And snarky activist, author, and intellectual light Amy Siskind check in to write she was “Just here for the ratio….”

WARNING: The following tweet contains some graphic language that some viewers may find disturbing.

So many blue checks took the bait, and I’m here for it. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/SDbS6UXAtS — Rae (@sentmeRae) October 9, 2022

Congratulations, libs. You just got schooled.

And made Boebert’s case for her.

