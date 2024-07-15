Must See: 6-Camera Split Screen of Assassination Attempt Captures Everything, Shooter Was in Open 2-Plus Minutes

A video posted to social media on Sunday gives the most comprehensive look at the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump yet seen.

Nathan Livingstone, a freelance videographer who uses the handle MilkBarTV on X, gathered footage from six different cameras and seemingly lined them all up chronologically to show exactly how Saturday’s events unfolded.

Speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee was struck in the ear by a bullet fired by a would-be assassin.

Secret Service countersnipers quickly dispatched with the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, The Associated Press reported.

One attendee, former fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed and two others were critically injured.

“Watch the real time assassination attempt on Trump from different angles. With countdown from footage of people warning authorities about the shooter to Trump being whisked away,” Livingstone wrote alongside his video.

🚨 Watch the real time assassination attempt on Trump from different angles. With countdown from footage of people warning authorities about the shooter to Trump being whisked away. pic.twitter.com/iJTbRNlCEw — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) July 15, 2024

The footage shows people pointing out the shooter to local authorities and Secret Service personnel before shots were fired.

Multiple firsthand reports indicate this was the case.

BREAKING: New footage shows Trump rally attendees desperately shouting to law enforcement that there was someone with a gun on top of a structure. How the hell did rally attendees see the suspect before Secret Service and police?? “He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” they… pic.twitter.com/VaiNDp3ZH9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

According to a Sunday report from the AP, a police officer climbed to the rooftop where Crooks was positioned in order to confront him.

He then pointed his rifle at the officer, prompting the officer to flee.

Just after the officer left, Crooks “quickly took a shot” and hit Trump, according to the report.

It was then that Secret Service snipers returned fire.

Shortly after the incident, Trump posted a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” he said. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country … GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the former president said.

