Hillary Clinton will step out into the political spotlight next week during the convention of the New York Democratic Party, according to a report.

The report from CNBC did not say when Clinton was expected to speak as Empire State Democrats gather in Manhattan, and was based on sources that were not named.

“She’s beloved by the mainstream members of the Democratic Party and her popularity is likely higher than that of President [Joe] Biden. It’s good for her because it keeps her relevant and her appearance is likely meant to galvanize the party and the audience,” one source said.

Chris Melnyczuk, chief of staff for party chair Jay Jacobs, would neither confirm nor deny Clinton’s participation.

“We’ve reached out to a number of people to speak and, you know, we’re waiting back on confirmation from a number of people. So there are a few things in the works,” he said.

Clinton, 74, endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when she appeared at the party’s 2018 convention. The 2016 Democratic Party candidate for president represented New York in the U.S. Senate prior to serving as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

In a recent interview on WABC that was reported by the New York Post, political commentator Dick Morris said a rematch of the 2016 contest between Clinton and former President Donald Trump is possible.

“There’s a good chance of it,” he said.

“Hillary has set up a brilliant, brilliant strategy that nobody else is able to do.”

Will Hillary Clinton run for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 59% (241 Votes) No: 41% (165 Votes)

​”She has set up a zero-sum game where the worse [Biden] does, the better she does, because she’s positioned herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden. Not just to Biden, but to the extreme left in the Democratic Party,” Morris said.

Last month, an Op-Ed in The Wall Street Journal talked up a Clinton run for the White House in 2024.

“A perfect storm in the Democratic Party is making a once-unfathomable scenario plausible: a political comeback for Hillary Clinton in 2024,” Doug Schoen and Andrew Stein mused.

“Several circumstances — President Biden’s low approval rating, doubts over his capacity to run for re-election at 82, Vice President Kamala Harris’s unpopularity, and the absence of another strong Democrat to lead the ticket in 2024 — have created a leadership vacuum in the party, which Mrs. Clinton viably could fill,” they wrote.

Stein and Schoen posited that Clinton would jump at the chance to run for president again and that the Democratic Party is sinking lower with every Biden administration failure.

“Given the likelihood that Democrats will lose control of Congress in 2022, we can anticipate that Mrs. Clinton will begin shortly after the midterms to position herself as an experienced candidate capable of leading Democrats on a new and more successful path,” the wrote, adding that her agenda “could show that Mrs. Clinton is the only credible alternative to Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, and the entire Democratic Party establishment.”

They closed the piece with words Democrats might never have expected to read: “If Democrats want a fighting chance at winning the presidency in 2024, Mrs. Clinton is likely their best option.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.