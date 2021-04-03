Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

NPR Issues Correction After Making False Claim That US Intelligence Discredited Hunter Biden Laptop

×
By Erin Coates
Published April 3, 2021 at 9:33am
Mewe Share P Share

NPR issued a correction to a book review it published about Hunter Biden’s memoir after claiming U.S. intelligence officials had discredited the story of the contents found on Biden’s laptop.

NPR’s book review of “Beautiful Things: A Memoir” details Biden’s drug and alcohol problems, his relationship with Burisma Holdings and accusations from former President Donald Trump and attorney Rudolph Giuliani about said relationship.

“The last gasp of Giuliani’s campaign against the Bidens featured a laptop supposedly obtained from sources that would document the younger Biden’s drug use and other offenses,” the review read.

“Numerous news organizations cast doubt on the credibility of the laptop story.”

According to the correction issued at the bottom of the story, NPR’s first version of the story said that U.S. intelligence “had discredited the laptop story.”

TRENDING: Part of Biden's Infrastructure Plan Is to Literally Destroy Highways Already Built

“U.S. intelligence officials have not made a statement to that effect,” the correction reads.

An October report from Fox News said that the laptop had been subpoenaed last year by the FBI as part of a money-laundering investigation, citing “two separate government officials” it did not identify.

Contents of the laptop, which was left in a Delaware computer repair shop, caused political upheaval in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

At least one email published by the New York Post has indicated that during his time as vice president in the Obama administration, President Joe Biden met with a Ukrainian business official. Joe Biden has said he never was involved in the business dealings of his son.

Do you think Biden is hiding knowledge about contents of his laptop?

In an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” which will be broadcasted this weekend, Hunter Biden said he did not know if the laptop in question was his.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked,” Biden said.

“It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has said that the laptop and its contents are not “part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” according to Fox News.

The FBI is still working through the information on the laptop because it was not only in Biden’s possession before the FBI subpoenaed it, CNN reported.

RELATED: Last American Radio Station in Berlin Reportedly Closes

In his memoir, Biden defended his work Burisma and said he helped them comply with anti-corruption laws, according to NPR.

“There’s no question my last name was a coveted credential. That has always been the case,” he wrote.

“Do you think if any of the Trump children ever tried to get a job outside their father’s business that his name wouldn’t figure into the calculation? My response has always been to work harder so that my accomplishments stand on their own.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Conservative Group Heritage Foundation Turns Down 6-Figure Donations from Big Tech
NPR Issues Correction After Making False Claim That US Intelligence Discredited Hunter Biden Laptop
Suspect Behind Capitol Attack Identified as Follower of Extremist Louis Farrakhan
The 'Fire Fauci Act' Has Officially Been Introduced in the House
Former NFL Player Charged with Identity Theft, Orchestrating $300,000 Fraud Scheme
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×