Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he posted.

Twitter buzzed with the news.

In case you were wondering why Obama just got COVID… https://t.co/m2YrBZz3Ba — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) March 13, 2022

Pres. Obama just tested + for covid.

Had all 3 jabs. Wish him well – but bottom line we really need better vaxxes – this is so damn absurd. https://t.co/35TyAZydI6 — Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc  (@NaphiSoc) March 13, 2022

Last year, Obama’s willingness to abide by COVID-19 protocols was called into question when he threw a massive, swanky party for himself to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Barack Hussein Obama dancing maskless at his Super Spreader Extravaganza Birthday Party in his Multi-Million Dollar Mansion at Martha’s Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/SsrMRvfNdN — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) August 8, 2021

One video of Obama dancing maskless made the rounds, coming at a time when Americans were still being told to wear masks due to the virus.

Former President Donald Trump was hospitalized in October 2020 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Obama had said in 2020, a time when some Democrats such as current Vice President Kamala Harris were saying they might not take the coronavirus vaccine, that he had no such hesitancy.

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” Obama said then, according to The New York Times.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID,” he said.

Although Obama expressed his concern when Trump tested positive for the virus, he also savaged Trump’s performance in dealing with the disease.

“He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage,” Obama said in one jab at Trump as he campaigned for then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to CNN.

He also condemned Trump for the Trump White House having COVID-19 cases.

“Let me say this: I lived in the White House for a while,” Obama said. “You know, it’s a controlled environment. You can take some preventive measures in the White House to avoid getting sick. Except, this guy can’t seem to do it. He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.”

