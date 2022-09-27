One Buried Piece of Data Hints That GOP Is Headed Towards a Big Victory

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll attempted to bury an extremely notable lead that indicated Republican candidates were taking over a majority of swing states.

Registered voters favor Republicans 55 percent to 34 percent in states that are highly competitive, ABC’s FiveThirtyEight poll reported. The 21 percent lead suggests there could be a red wave election that will leave Democrats with numerous losses.

Analysts feel “fairly comfortable” stating that the GOP will win the House, Real Clear Politics reported.

Man, oh, man, the most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll this weekend buried the lead*:https://t.co/vM8HbSiW7phttps://t.co/8hm3Xhrbj0 pic.twitter.com/LVOpLO3MGp — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 27, 2022

RCP data points to 32 House races as “toss ups.” In a numerical breakdown, RCP rated 22 districts as “lean Republican,” 17 as “likely Republican” and 179 as “safe Republican.” Seventeen districts were “lean Democratic,” 20 were “likely Democratic,” and 185 were “safe Democratic.”

Recent issues of abortion, parental rights in education and government spending have resulted in more than one million voters across 43 states switching to the Republican Party in the last year, the Associated Press reported. The largest demographic was suburban families that initially left the party under Trump, but are now returning due to President Biden’s policy failures.

Democrats who project the House will turn blue are simply “wishcasting,” RCP reported. Democrats would need to win almost every competitive seat while holding on to all “lean Democrat” districts to cause such an upset.

Recent polls for Washington and Nevada further the claims of the ABC News/Washington Post poll. As midterm elections round the corner, the Democratically-led states could see their candidates losing their respected Senate races.

Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray currently leads Republican Tiffany Smileys 48.7 percent to 46.5 percent, according to a Trafalgar Group poll. The 2.2 percent lead has potential to turn in Smileys’ favor, as 4.8 percent of respondents were undecided and the poll had a 2.9 percent margin of error.

In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holds less than a 1 percent lead. A Tuesday poll from FiveThirtyEight shows Republican Adam Laxalt is 0.7 percent behind, 44.2 percent to 43.5 percent.

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is holding onto a 7.4 percent lead over Republican candidate Blake Masters.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is polling at 47.6 percent, with Republican candidate Herschel Walker receiving 45.6 percent.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted with a random national sample of 1,006 adults and has a margin of sampling error of 3.5 percent.

