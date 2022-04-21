Op-Ed: After Big Turnaround, It Looks Like God Is Not Done with Our Nation

Jason Yates, CEO of My Faith Votes, hosted a candid conversation with Dave Kubal, president of Intercessors for America, about the power of prayer and the acceleration of people gathering together to pray and act on behalf of our nation in the last few years. Dave talked about how his organization is helping fellow Christians in Ukraine and the challenges faced by the church there.

Watch the full conversation here.

At My Faith Votes, we believe we’ve got nothing to stand on if we are not seeking God in prayer. Intercessors for America operates by the same principle. What does it mean to be an intercessor?

Throughout history, mankind has reached out to God in prayer, regardless of location, gender or age. A recent Gallup poll showed that over 70 percent of Americans pray regularly.

God hardwired us to communicate with him. He created and supports this concept of communication with him, and he’s ready and willing to listen to us at any point in time.

Prayer and intercession are both excellent ways to communicate with God. Prayer, in part, is when you come before God with your needs. Intercession is when you come before God on behalf of someone else or a group of people. At Intercessors for America, we stand between God and American politicians and pray for godly leaders, that his desire for our nation would come to pass.

What are your strategies for effective intercession?

We need to pray in community. We find that of the hundreds of thousands of intercessors we work with, many feel lonely and discouraged. Praying in community alleviates that pain. My Faith Votes understands this, and that’s why you host prayer calls. You mobilize your network to pray at critical times, and people leave encouraged.

Effective intercession also requires relying on the promises of God. God placed promises for nations in Scripture, so we don’t have to wonder about whether or not God wants godly leadership.

The older I get, the fewer words I use in prayer. I spend more time in silence before the Lord, listening. I don’t hear the audible voice of God, but I feel his Holy Spirit touch my spirit and lead and guide me. The practice of being still before the Lord has become a lost art in prayer and intercession.

Do you pray regularly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (130 Votes) No: 8% (11 Votes)

Nearly 100,000 elections are taking place this year, and you’ve played a large part in connecting with Christians who aren’t yet bringing the influence of their faith into the public square by casting a vote.

Samuel Adams said, “It does not take a majority to prevail … but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” That’s what we’re doing with My Faith Votes through prayer and postcard outreach.

We’ve got to set those little brushfires of freedom. Over the last five years, there’s been an acceleration of people wanting to pray for this nation and do something supernatural. And I’m convinced that if God is putting the desire to pray in people’s hearts, then he’s not done with this nation.

Tell us about your work in Ukraine and how people can partner with you.

A couple of years ago, God connected us with some leaders within Ukraine. They came to us with the desire to start Intercessors for Ukraine. They believe that the current conflict is in large part a spiritual battle. They pray for awakening and revival regardless of the war’s outcome, even amid this unprovoked aggression from President Putin.

To support the church there, we are partnering with organizations here in the U.S. to send 1 million meals to the Ukrainian people. With this model, $50 can feed a family of four for almost two weeks. To purchase meals for families in Ukraine, visit ifapray.org/meals-for-ukraine.

One of our partners is a pastor in Sumy, right on the Russian border. His associate pastor was ministering in Sumy, and within 24 hours of taping with us, he was killed. He served his people to his very last breath. He could have fled, but he remained faithful.

What have you learned about faithfulness through this experience?

I think the days ahead will be more challenging than anything we have seen before. Now more than ever, the church needs to understand the truth and use it to engage the culture.

Passion for the truth is at an all-time high, but the cost of understanding the truth is also at an all-time high. We’ve got to rise above the division of the past and fight the battles worth fighting. We must understand that our religious freedoms are at stake.

As Christians, we must unite in our faith. We can have disagreements about the secondary issues, but we must elevate and stand firm on the primary issues.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

My Faith Votes More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact My Faith Votes is a nonpartisan movement that motivates, equips and activates Christians in America to vote in every election. By standing in unity we have the power to transform our communities and influence our nation with biblical truth. My Faith Votes partners with national faith leaders to provide resources to help Christians pray, think and vote to create an America where God is honored in the public square. Op-Ed: After Big Turnaround, It Looks Like God Is Not Done with Our Nation See more...