Paul Pelosi Appears in Public for First Time Since Injury - Biden Makes Move After Spotting Him

Paul Pelosi made a return to the spotlight Sunday by attending the annual Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington.

The event recognizes individuals who have made a major contribution to American culture.

It was the first public appearance for Pelosi since his October attack in his San Francisco home, according to Politico.

Pelosi was seated with his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, who was struck on the head during the attack, wore a black fedora during the event as well as one glove.

President Joe Biden made what CNN called a “fist pump” in Paul Pelosi’s direction as Biden was walking to his seat.

Honorees at the event include actor George Clooney, singers Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, composer Tania León, and all members of the band Irish rock band U2.

Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant, David DePape, faces multiple charges against him, both state and federal, in connection with the Oct. 28 attack.

Last week, it was announced that Judge Stephen Murphy will replace Judge Loretta Giorgi overseeing the state charges against DePape, according to CBS. Giorgi recused herself from the DePape case because she said she had worked in the 1990s with Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Paul and Nancy Pelosi.

The state charges against DePape include assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, according to CNN.

The next hearing on his state charges is Dec. 14

A hearing on DePape’s federal charges was held last week, according to Courthouse News Service.

His federal charges include one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, and one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.

The next hearing on his federal charges is in February.

Key details about the attack remain unsettled — at least publicly.

According to CBS News, DePape reportedly had a “list” of various people “he wanted to target.” The list was reportedly confirmed to the outlet by law enforcement sources close to the ongoing case.

Those sources, according to CBS, added that DePape might have intended to hurt additional people. The outlet noted that the list wasn’t considered a “hit list” at this time, but that the individuals on the list could have been DePape’s future targets.

Reports indicated that DePape yelled “Where’s Nancy?” multiple times as he squared off with Paul Pelosi. According to CBS News, DePape wanted to keep Paul Pelosi restrained and tied up while he awaited Nancy Pelosi’s return.

According to Politico, which cited a source “familiar with the situation,” Pelosi told the DePape he had to use the bathroom, where his phone was charging. He dialed 911 from there.

Police bodycam footage of the incident has not been released. However, according to KNTV-TV, NBC Bay Area, it shows that Paul Pelosi opened the door to his home for the officers who responded to his call.

The officers then had a “brief conversation” with Pelosi and DePape before DePaper started to beat Pelosi with a hammer, KNTV’s Bigad Shaban reported.

That contradicts a federal indictment, which claims that the police officers opened the door to the home themselves and saw the two men both gripping a hammer.

“DEPAPE then pulled the hammer over his head, thereby also pulling Mr. Pelosi closer to him and swung the hammer abruptly and forcefully at Mr. Pelosi,” the indictment states. “In total, these events lasted approximately fifteen seconds.”

Pelosi was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

