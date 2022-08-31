Paul Pelosi Hired a Private Investigator to Make Demands to Cops After DUI Arrest: Report

A new report said Paul Pelosi sent a private investigator after the police report concerning his May 28 crash.

Pelosi, 82, who is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was later convicted of DUI in the incident and sentenced to five days in jail, three years probation and participation in an anti-drunk-driving class.

The Daily Mail said it had obtained a June 13 internal communication about the investigator.

“Earlier last week, a private investigator named Dawn King arrived at our office and attempted to obtain a copy of the crash report involving Mr. Pelosi and Mr. Lopez,” Captain John Blencowe, of California Highway Patrol wrote to Napa Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod.

“My staff requested an authorization letter to confirm she was representing a party of interest,” he wrote.

Blencowe said King came back with a letter from Amanda Bevins, an attorney representing Pelosi, that said King had been asked to get a copy of the report.

“My staff called Mr. Pelosi to verify these facts, and he confirmed that Ms. King was authorized to obtain a copy of the crash report on his behalf,” the captain added.

King did not offer a comment to the Mail.

In 2018, she told the Napa Valley Register she was paid $100 an hour through her business, Dawn to Dawn Investigations. She said she was a former FBI agent.

The Daily Mail said the public records unit of the California Highway Patrol also provided an email from Blencowe to Napa County District Attorney Jennifer Haley, written at 3:57 a.m. the day after the crash.

The email, according to the Daily Mail, said Pelosi was at fault.

FIRST ON FOX: Moment Paul Pelosi attempts balance test after crashing $100K+ Porsche. https://t.co/2y03X6YaVS pic.twitter.com/ZMCafTjDYv — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2022

“We attempted to cite and release him, but he didn’t want anyone else to be aware of his arrest,” the email said.

“He was medically cleared at the Queen of the Valley Hospital before being booked into NCDC. My unit just finished booking him,” he wrote, using an acronym for the Napa County Detention Center.

Blencowe noted that the case would result in publicity.

“I wanted to make sure you were aware as his arrest will likely generate significant media attention. For now, we aren’t releasing any information to the media,” he wrote.

Official information about the incident went out eight hours later that day, according to the Daily Mail.

