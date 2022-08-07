Share
Commentary

Pelosi Feels a Special Connection to China Because She Thought We Could Dig There

 By Michael Austin  August 7, 2022 at 10:06am
Share

In an attempt to show she had a special “connection” with Communist-run China, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an interesting comment during a news conference on Thursday.

Pelosi said she shares such a connection because she thought she could dig a hole all the way there from the U.S.

“When I was a little girl, I was told when at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China, so we’ve always felt a connection there,” Pelosi said.

Outkick founder posted a video of Pelosi making the comments to Twitter on Saturday, along with some added commentary.

“We are truly led by imbeciles,” Travis said.

Trending:
China Won't Like What Just Decided to Take an Extended Stay Around Taiwan

Other prominent conservatives also had some thoughts to share about Pelosi’s China “connection.”

“LOL what?” Newsmax’s Benny Johnson wrote.

“you’re telling me this person was our best choice to visit taiwan?” Logan Hall tweeted.

According to Fox News, the comments were made during Pelosi’s recent trip to the Indo-Pacific, a trip that has exacerbated rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Related:
China Won't Like What Just Decided to Take an Extended Stay Around Taiwan

This is because Pelosi chose to visit Taiwan, one of the few areas over which the Chinese Communist Party claims authority but does not control.

Shortly prior to the visit, Taiwan scrambled its fighter jets. Afterward, China conducted a number of military exercises in Taiwan’s surrounding airspace and waters and called Pelosi’s visit an “egregious provocation.”

And yet, despite the utter seriousness of the current situation, Pelosi insisted on telling some silly story in order to find a connection between us and a brutal totalitarian government.

Should Pelosi and Biden be tougher on China?

To put it mildly, that’s a little strange.

Although, when it comes to Pelosi, President Joe Biden and many of our other current leaders, most of the things they do and say qualify as “strange.”

It’s a wonder the U.S. is still standing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Olivia Newton-John's Heroic 30-Year Medical Battle Is Over, Hollywood Film Legend Dead at 73
Man Training to Become TikTok Moderator Reveals the Sickening Thing Platform Does After 'Removing' Child Sexual Abuse: Report
Chris Pratt's New Series Is Hugely Pro-America - Critics Hate It, But It's Crushing All of Amazon's Other Shows
Man Allegedly Pulls Gun, Shoots Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Dead After Being Defeated by Him
Expert Expects Insurance Companies to Take Legal Action Against COVID Vaccine Makers Over 'Early' and 'Unexpected' Deaths
See more...

Conversation