Plans Being Finalized for Melania Trump to Make Rare Appearance at GOP Convention: Report

Former first lady Melania Trump will be joining her husband, former President Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention next week, according to a new report.

It was unclear whether the former first lady would speak during the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, event, which runs from July 15 to July 18, according to CNN.

Melania Trump has made two public political appearances during the campaign — one when her husband kicked off his campaign in November 2022 and in March when she voted in Florida’s presidential primary.

Melania Trump has made appearance at private fundraisers.

Melania Trump spoke at the 2016 and 2020 GOP conventions, according to the New York Post.

Trump’s elder daughter Ivanka Trump will attend but has no official role.

Donald Trump Jr. will be speaking at the convention, according to USA Today, as will Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Amber Rose, a reality TV star who was once dated Kanye West, will also speak.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and the wife of Eric Trump, said the lineup of speakers will have some surprises.

“I think you’ll be very excited and very surprised actually to see a lot of the people we’re going to have spoken at the convention this year,” she said Monday, according to WISN-TV.

“Look, this is a convention that really every single American should see themselves reflected in this convention. That is the goal, but I think you’ll also hear form unlikely people, celebrities who maybe you’ve never heard from who support Donald Trump and support conservative values and the Republican Party. They feel this is the time right now, it is important to come out and talk about that,” she said.

One convention speaker has already drawn controversy.

Teamsters International President Sean O’Brien is planning to speak but has been attacked by John Palmer, Teamsters vice president at large for making what Palmer called an “unconscionable” decision, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian said the speech would be the first by a Teamsters president at a GOP convention.

One Republican who will not be there is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, according to NPR.

Haley was “not invited, and she’s fine with that. Trump deserves the convention he wants. She’s made it clear, she’s voting for him and wishes him the best,” Haley representative Chaney Denton said.

Haley, who received 97 delegates in the primary process, has released all her delegates, so they can vote for Donald Trump.

