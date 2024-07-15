Pro-Trump Black Voters Totally Destroy 'Daily Show' Segment Meant to Undermine Trump

“The Daily Show” has always been considered left-wing TV. Whether it be Trevor Noah or Jon Stewart hosting, the show attempts to provide leftist talking points and political commentary through the veneer of comedy as if playing off any news coverage as a joke totally negates criticism.

Criticism is warranted after the network aired a segment posted to their YouTube channel on Wednesday in which correspondent Josh Johnson asked six black voters from the tri-state area, “Do we f*** with Trump?”

The intent was clear as “The Daily Show” — despite hiding behind comedic relief — is a left-wing program, which intended to remind all voters — black and white — that, yes, orange man is bad and very racist.

Despite this, Johnson admitted he was taken aback when he found that of the six people interviewed, three said they would be voting for President Joe Biden and three said former President Donald Trump.

Johnson’s reaction says it all. “Yeah, I didn’t see that coming.”

WARNING: The following video contains language and images that may be offensive to some readers.

Darryl, a man who said he was voting for Trump, said, “For me, I’ve always been a Democrat, and its like for the most part with the Democratic party, they always make a bunch of promises that they can’t deliver.”

Erica, a fellow Trump voter had a similar attitude.

“You know, they use the issues of the African American as a soapbox to stand on and make promises, you know, just to get us to come out and vote, and then once we vote and everyone’s in place, its like well, what happened?”

The rest of the segment involved Johnson showing footage of Trump giving a speech at the Black Conservative Federation Gala from February to try to shock the three Trump voters into changing course.

Johnson showed a clip of Trump saying, “These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there. But, I can only see the black ones, I can’t see any white ones. You see? That’s how far I’ve come.”

Unfortunately for Johnson and much to the dismay of two of the Biden voters on the front row, all three Trump voters expressed approval — Johnson gave participants cutouts of a fist and middle finger to hold up to express their reaction — and laughed as the comment was obviously hilarious.

By the end of the segment, lines were unchanged as it was still three and three.

Democrats and left-wing media are right to express concerns about how black Americans are beginning to feel about a party that has long taken their vote for granted.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported, President Joe Biden’s favorability among black and Hispanic voters has fallen since 2021.

The Mail said, six in 10 black voters have a positive view of Biden, which is down from eight in 10 from 2021.

While the three Biden voters were given time to express their concerns over Trump — with one woman saying, “He don’t respect the black person” — the Trump voters were quick to point out that Biden has not apologized for any of his racially charged statements, particularly when he told audiences of “The Breakfast Club” and host Charlamagne tha God in May 2020, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

While issues of race are nothing new to the election cycle, Biden’s support among black voters may be dissipating as it is with the rest of his shrinking base.

