News
News

Psaki Hints She May Soon Step Down Because She Isn't Diverse Enough

Erin CoatesMay 7, 2021 at 9:55am
Combined Shape

White House press secretary Jen Psaki hinted that she will likely step down from her position next year to make room for someone who is more diverse.

“I think there frankly needs to be diverse spaces and voices as communicators,” she told The New York Times.

“Women, certainly, but beyond that.”

Psaki told David Axelrod on his podcast “The Axe Files with David Axelrod” that she loves that challenge and responsibility that comes with her position, but she only plans to be there for a year.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now,” she said, according to CNN.

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

Psaki’s reception as press secretary is in stark contrast to her predecessor from the Trump administration, Kayleigh McEnany.

“If the president were standing here with me today, he would say he works for the American people,” Psaki said during her first briefing, according to The Times.

“I work for him, so I also work for the American people, but his objective and his commitment is to bring transparency and truth back to government, to share the truth, even when it’s hard to hear.”

Reporters have complimented her on her professionalism and Psaki has reportedly tried to call on all reporters in the room, according to The Hill.

Do you think diversity should be valued over qualifications for this position?

Psaki has also told reporters that the Biden administration will combat disinformation campaigns with “accurate information and truth and data,” The New York Times wrote.

However, the White House communications team has limited access to President Joe Biden, who didn’t have his first media conference until March 25.

“We’re never going to satisfy the White House press corps and their desires for access,” she told Axelrod.

“And I think there have been mistakes made in the past of trying to do that.”

Psaki also commented on the pace of the 2021 news cycle.

Related:
Despite Unprecedented Immigration Numbers, Psaki Blames Media for Fueling the Perception That There's a Border Crisis

“[It’s] so fast that even what’s in the print newspaper is rarely going to be what we’re going to talk about at the briefing that day,” she said.

It is unclear who would take over the role after Psaki steps down next year, but she told The Times that she would prepare other aides to be ready to take over.

During his presidency, former President Donald Trump had four press secretaries: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and McEnany, according to the Independent.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Israeli Startup Hopes to Use New Technology to Remove Brain Tumors with Water
Biden Used $3 Billion Taxpayer Dollars to House Illegal Immigrants, New Report Reveals
AOC Claims She Is a 'Planned Parenthood Baby' During Defense of the Abortion Giant
Police Make 7 Arrests After Finding Mummified Body of Cult Leader
American Job Growth for April Comes in Way Under Expectations
See more...

Conversation