Purple Heart Recipient and GOP Candidate Locked Out of Facebook for His Statement on Courage

 By Jack Davis  December 19, 2021 at 1:37pm
Facebook is once again the focus of allegations of censorship after a Republican candidate was muzzled by the social media giant.

Teddy Daniels, who is seeking to represent President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in Congress, found himself punished for posting an inspirational, patriotic comment last month on his Facebook page.

As related by Just the News, on Nov. 9, Daniels posted, “The power of evil men lives on the cowardice of the good.”

Last week, after taking more than a month to plumb the uncertain depths of whatever twists and turns Facebook could find in that sentence, the hammer came down.

Daniels did not take long to post his thoughts on the matter to his Twitter. “This is the Big Lie @RepLizCheney. Instead of persecuting Patriots, you … should have looked into the 2020 election Fraud,” part of the tweet read.

Kamala Staffer Stops Interview After Tough Question, Host Immediately Calls Out Her Excuse

A Facebook administrator for Daniels last Wednesday posted the Facebook warning the page received.

Facebook said the comment was hate speech and not respectful.

Facebook’s intervention led to Daniels being barred from posting on the page, and also delayed a gun raffle that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Will we be able to stop Facebook from muzzling conservatives?

“It just goes to show they are truly afraid of a good man who stands up,” he tweeted.

In a follow-up note, he said that even though he was back on his page, the comment was never allowed to be seen again.

“All I did was disagree with their decision,” he said, according to Just the News. “It was an 18-hour ban. If this is not election interference by social media platforms, I don’t know what is.”

'Missing' Chinese Tennis Star Reappears, Denies Wrongdoing by High-Ranking Party Official in First Remarks

Daniels is a Purple Heart veteran and former law enforcement officer, according to his campaign website. On his website, he noted his strong support for former President Donald Trump.

President Biden and the Democrats in Congress spend all of their time taking about radical left-wing policies and do nothing about the important issues facing every day folks. I was proud to fight for President Trump, who kept his promises and made America safer and richer,” he wrote on his website.

And he is still posting what he believes.

“If you want to take my freedom, make damn sure that you’re as passionate about taking it, as I am about keeping it,” he posted Saturday.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
