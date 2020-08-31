As Democrats and their media cohorts continue to tell us that protesters must be allowed to rage in order to fight against the public health crisis of perceived systemic racial bias in policing, those same activists are ramping up their violent rhetoric in the country’s capital.

In Washington, D.C., over the weekend, an agitator gathered protesters to hear a particularly vile message.

Video of a gathering at the city’s so-called “Black Lives Matter Plaza” shows an unnamed man encouraging his followers to fight and even kill police officers.

He even expressed a desire to burn down the White House and to attack lawmakers.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

A BLM leader is encouraging this crowd of protesters to fight the DC cops on the frontlines. Saying he’s “ready to put them in their graves” – this may lead to another violent night in DC… pic.twitter.com/0LXTR69c2P — Brendon Leslie (@_BrendonLeslie) August 30, 2020

“I’m at the point where I’m ready to put these police in the f—ing grave,” the man screamed.

“I’m at the point where I want to burn the f—ing White House down.”

“I want to take it to the senators. I want to take it to the Congress. I want to take the fight to them,” he yelled.

“And at the end of the day, if they ain’t gonna hear us, we burn them the f— down.”

“I’m one that talk real sh–. … The same way I f— police up in New York, I f— cops up here in D.C. The same way I bust police in the head in New York, I bust police in the head in D.C.,” the man added.

CNN would probably describe the speech as mostly peaceful.

The threatening diatribe was made two days after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and his wife were assailed in the area by a raucous mob after attending President Donald Trump’s RNC speech:

RELATED: Trump Supporter Executed in Portland, Protester Cheers 'Not Sorry a F****** Fascist Died Tonight'

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

To any rational person watching, the message is clear: Law-abiding citizens in American cities must continue to follow dually applied mandates and health rules.

Violent leftists have another set of rules.

Of course, in Washington, anti-police activists are permitted to act with apparent impunity.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants average citizens to continue to adhere to city coronavirus mandates until October, while Black Lives Matter activists in the city can scream in their faces as they attempt to enjoy meals at restaurants.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

The same week that rioters set fire to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House, Bowser was complaining about the treatment of those on the streets.

“What Americans saw was federal police forces tear-gassing peaceful Americans,” she told ABC’s Martha Raddatz in June.

“And how they responded made clear to the president that Americans would exercise their First Amendment rights and they would do it peacefully. And what he actually did, as you saw, for the remaining days would turn out more people and more people who were there for peaceful protests,” she concluded.

Bowser used the word “peaceful” twice to describe a group of people who were affiliated with a riot that left a national landmark damaged by fire.

Members of that same group were still in Washington on Saturday, threatening to kill police officers and burn down landmarks.

Democratic leaders nationwide continue to tell us that Black Lives Matter and other leftist protests are harmonious gatherings, even as their cities burn.

But agitators are not hiding what they hope to accomplish, at least not in the country’s capital.

Militant leftists are no longer content with merely spreading rhetoric about defunding police agencies; they want to kill cops and burn down the home occupied by President Donald Trump and his family.

Their rhetoric is not being spread behind closed doors or online.

The threats are being made on public streets with the endorsements of Democratic lawmakers, corporate America and professional sports.

The establishment media remains silent.

The rest of us are supposed to shut up, listen, put on our masks and hope we aren’t put in a position to defend ourselves from the mobs.

