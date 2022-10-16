Report: Bizarrely Chilling Clue Left with Body of Missing 12-Year-Old - Found Dead and Stuffed in Suitcase

A 12-year-old girl who had been tied and left in a suitcase was found dead last week by Paris police.

The girl was found with the numbers “1” and “0” on her body. The numbers were “placed” upon her by a “device,” a police source said, indicating they were not cut into her or drawn upon her, according to the Independent.

Police have said they do not know what the numbers mean.

The girl was found with several cuts to her throat. Her feet and wrists were bound. Her face had tape across it.

Officials said a post-mortem examination showed the girl died of asphyxiation.

The girl had been reported missing Friday afternoon when she did not come home from school.

Her mother, whose name was given as Delphine, had posted a social media alert Friday saying, “Our daughter Lola was last seen at 3:20 p.m. in the company of a woman we do not know in our residence,” according to the Daily Mail.

Police received a call Friday at about 11:30 p.m. about a suitcase that was found a few blocks away from where the girl lived, according to Fox News.

Police said that when they searched the basement of the building where the girl lived, there were signs that a kidnapping could have taken place.

Security camera footage shows the girl, identified only as Lola, walking into the building where she lived behind a woman witnesses said was later carrying a suitcase, according to the Mail.

The woman was arrested Saturday along with her sister.

A resident of the area where the girl lived told France’s BFMTV the suspect was seen two hours before Lola disappeared, the Mail reported.

“We saw her go into the building, she was all alone… we saw her half an hour later with a suitcase, she was speaking a bit with everyone, she seemed to be a bit crazy,” the witness said.

“She was struggling to carry the suitcase, we thought it was because it was heavy items and she was quite slim — we never thought it was a body,” he said.

“It was 5 p.m. and she was walking around with that suitcase, she even left it outside a cafe and went to the bakery opposite to buy a croissant as if nothing had happened,” the witness said.

Police believe the suitcase the woman was seen with at the girl’s residence was the same one in which the girl’s body was found.

Four people are in custody, including a man who found the suitcase Friday, according to Fox News.

