The FBI has opened an investigation after a whistleblower from Michigan said election workers were told to backdate some ballots which arrived after the election, according to a report.

Investigative reporter John Solomon, founder of Just the News, reported a Detroit city worker has come forward with a claim that election fraud occurred in the city.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, ballots which were being counted after Election Day in Michigan needed to have been received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the reported whistleblower, workers in Detroit were told to illegally backdate ballots which were not received by the deadline.

Solomon reported, “GOP officials in Michigan said the whistleblower was identified and assisted by Phill Kline, the head of the Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project, which has been litigating voting disputes and irregularities across the country for months.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox told Just the News that the whistleblower was referred to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit.

Cox said, “The MIGOP has referred a whistleblower case to the U.S. Attorney in which a city of Detroit employee was directed to change the date of receipt, in the official election record on ballots which had been received after the deadline.”

“This directive allegedly came from both City and State employees who were working at the TCF center. These allegations are highlighted by the city of Detroit’s attempt to block Republican poll challengers from supervising this process.”

Solomon reported he asked a senior law enforcement officer in Washington, D.C., for comment on the matter.

That person reportedly responded, “The FBI is investigating.”

Poll workers in Detroit were controversially seen in social media images and videos this week blocking the windows in a building where votes were being counted, though a city official told CNN that this was done to ensure the public could not see private voter information.

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

The news that the FBI is reportedly investigating the Detroit whistleblower’s accusation comes as alleged instances of voting irregularities continue to mount in Michigan and other states.

Poll watchers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were allegedly prevented by city officials — in violation of a court order — from monitoring the tabulating of ballots at a distance of six feet.

One county in Michigan also flipped from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after a vote-counting software glitch was discovered this week.

“Officials with Antrim County posted updated results showing President Trump won the county with 9,783 votes making up 56.46% of ballots cast. Joe Biden earned 7,289 votes or 42.07%,” WLNS-TV reported.

The software used in Antrim County, the “Dominion Voting System,” is also used in 64 other Michigan counties, according to the outlet.

On Saturday, the establishment media called the presidential race for Biden, despite the fact that vote counting remains ongoing and election litigation is expected this coming week from the Trump campaign.

