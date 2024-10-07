Retired NASCAR Driver Turns Into Real Life Superhero in Helene Response with 'Ceaseless Heroic Efforts'

He may not have gotten into the NASCAR Hall of Fame even though he was a nominee. However, former stock car driver Greg Biffle is making a good case for getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his heroic actions in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Biffle, a 54-year-old auto racing veteran, has been piloting his private helicopter to deliver supplies, provide internet service, and otherwise help those affected by the Category 4 storm that decimated much of the American South and the Caribbean.

According to The Associated Press, as of Sunday morning, 227 individuals had died in the storm.

Biffle helped bring supplies and Starlink systems to those affected in the western North Carolina area — and shed light on the utter devastation caused by the storm.

10/6/24 Randomly landed in this area where the fire station is gone, houses no longer line the creek, roads are completely gone, bridge is split in two, and active search and rescue were taking place. Told power would take 4-5 months. We noticed no cell service so we were able… pic.twitter.com/1a0x4KIRkx — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 6, 2024

The mirror that caught our attention well over a mile away 👀 only way we we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at bottom of steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there – got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2… pic.twitter.com/Wdl4w7hMZM — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 3, 2024

Flying with some supply drops today and flew through this area of Asheville with unconfirmed propane or fuel leak everyone stay safe #wnc pic.twitter.com/JJAQZDveAZ — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 3, 2024

Biffle also posted instructional videos on how to use the Starlink system, a satellite internet service provider that is frequently deployed in emergencies.

PLEASE SHARE Here is how the @Starlink can be easily operated if you have received a civilian deployed system. Make sure it is plugged into power or generator while using and unit must be OUTSIDE @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/F5Zlkq75h0 — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 5, 2024

In an interview with Fox News, Biffle and co-pilot Aaron Lloyd described how difficult it is to find some of the people seeking help — like the person with the mirror.

“We are flying around, we have general areas that we are looking [at] and we’ve got coordinates, and we are trying to find people who are requesting help,” Biffle said. “And obviously, everybody needs help.”

As for the viral mirror video, which was what seemed to wow the most people, Biffle said that he “caught out the corner of my eye, I saw the mirror flashing and I told Aaron, ‘I think I saw a flash over there.'”

He then described the difficulty of landing in that canyon as a pilot, what with power lines and other exigencies:







The whole thing was enough for ESPN motorsports analyst Marty Smith to call for Biffle to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts with his Bell 206 helicopter — which may leave a much more lasting impression of the driver than his time inside race cars:

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his ongoing and ceaseless heroic efforts in western North Carolina, using his helicopter & coordinating w/ others to save lives.

Go to @gbiffle to see his amazing effort.

Thank you Greg. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) October 3, 2024

“Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his ongoing and ceaseless heroic efforts in western North Carolina, using his helicopter & coordinating w/ others to save lives,” Smith wrote.

Biffle began his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2002 and scored his first victory the next year at the Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

He finished his career with 19 wins in the top division, the last coming in 2013. He mostly drove for Jack Roush — who, according to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s website, hired him on the recommendation of late NASCAR legend Benny Parsons.

In terms of the championship, Biffle’s best year-end performance was a second-place finish in the 2005 championship to Tony Stewart. He did, however, win the second-tier Xfinity Series championship in 2002. He was also named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

However, none of that matters right now.

What matters is what Greg Biffle is doing for the people affected by one of the most devastating storms in recent memory — and Marty Smith isn’t wrong. The man deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom for this level of courage.

At the very least, though, our hats are off to you, sir.

