In yet another sign that America’s cachet is rapidly disintegrating under President Joe Biden, Russia’s war on Ukraine appears to be escalating — not subsiding — despite this administration’s repeated threats and sanctions against President Vladimir Putin.

Col. Oleksandr Motuzianyk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, said Friday that Russia had deployed long-range Tu-22M3 bombers against the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to CNN.

The fact that strategic aircraft are now being sent on bombing missions represents a significant escalation in the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. It’s yet another indication that the fighting won’t end anytime soon as both sides dig in their heels.

“On April 14, two Russian strategic heavy bombers Tu-95/-160 have launched cruise missiles hitting the territory of Ukraine from Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation airspace,” Motuzianyk said.

“Also, for the first time from the start of the armed aggression, bombs were dropped by a long-range bombers Tu-22M3. This airstrike took place, hitting Mariupol.”

An official representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russia had used long-range Tu-22M3 bombers for the first time since the beginning of the operation.The bomb attack hit “Azovstal”

His face doesn’t look like they are winning the war🤔🧐

👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AzIIMkhj5B — AZ Military News (@AZmilitary1) April 15, 2022

When the Russian invasion first began two months ago, it was believed that Putin did not want to inflict serious damage on Ukraine because he didn’t want to destroy cities that Russia wants to annex.

Now, more aggressive measures are being taken because Ukraine still has not surrendered, as many believed would happen early on in the dispute.

An ongoing foreign war — involving a nuclear power — erupting on the doorsteps of America’s NATO allies threatens global stability and draws us closer to World World III.

Russia going the long range bomber route now. Both sides have stopped negotiations as Russia declares peace talks a “dead end”. As expected, this will drag on for a loooong time. 🤢 Many on my timeline thought this would be a one month war. Could be just beginning for wheat pic.twitter.com/jwyls8SySL — Sp3cul8r (@sp3cul8r) April 15, 2022

As a reminder, Vladimir Putin warned in 2018 that Russian missiles can reach anywhere in the world — including the United States — within minutes.

The Russian leader ramped up the saber-rattling last week by sending a note to the United States demanding it stop arming Ukraine.

In the diplomatic démarche viewed by The Washington Post, Russia warned of “unpredictable consequences” if the U.S. and NATO continue to ship weapons systems to Ukraine.

The veiled threat was a reaction to Biden‘s move to send an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, including shipments of long-range howitzers, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, coastal defense drones, armored vehicles and millions of rounds of ammunition.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” Russia said in the note, according to the Post.

While the Russian invasion was reprehensible, it’s also wrong for the United States and NATO to fan the flames.

Are you worried that Biden will involve the U.S. in the Russia-Ukraine conflict? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (13 Votes) No: 19% (3 Votes)

Sending weapons to Ukraine will only prolong the fighting and lend credence to Putin’s assertion that the U.S. is engaging in a proxy war in a bid to effect regime change.

A strong leader must step in right now to de-escalate this conflict before the U.S. and other nations get dragged into another pointless, bloody, expensive world war.

In the past, this person would have been the American president. However, inept Biden is not that leader, as evidenced by this humiliating skit last week on a Saudi TV station. As a reminder, Saudi Arabia is a U.S. “ally.”

A Saudi TV station mocks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

pic.twitter.com/fh0otA77am — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2022

The demeaning spoof mocked the 79-year-old career politician as feeble and senile.

The previous month, Saudi leaders refused to take Biden’s call to address the alarming global oil crisis exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If America’s “allies” openly laugh at Biden, you can be sure its enemies are increasingly emboldened by his anemic leadership.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.