Screen Shot: Biden's Secret Service Director's Profile Says It All - Diversity

“Diversity” isn’t looking so good these days — not when it comes to the Secret Service.

But Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle apparently considers it a virtue important enough to be mentioned in the very first paragraph of her professional biography.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s very nearly successful attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump, it’s looking more like a disgrace.

Cheatle’s profile on the Secret Service website says it all:

“She is responsible for successfully executing the agency’s integrated mission of protection and investigations by leading a diverse workforce composed of more than 7,800 Special Agents, Uniformed Division Officers, Technical Law Enforcement Officers, and Administrative, Professional, and Technical personnel.”

The word “diverse” isn’t bold in the original, but it might as well be. The only reason a woman who oversees an agency that should be dedicated to preserving the lives of presidents and would-be presidents would even mention the makeup of her staff with a term that connotes racial and sexual “identities” — and do it in the second sentence of her bio — is that she considers it vital in the United States of 2024.

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovic drew attention to the document in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday night.

Well, there are obviously a couple of other things that should be vital to the Secret Service besides whom its agents choose to have sex with — like, say, securing vantage points at events where a once-and-potentially future president is addressing a huge crowd outdoors.

But on Saturday, a gunman was able to fire on a Trump rally from a roof of a building nearby, killing a member of the audience and wounding two others, in addition to nearly murdering Trump himself.

In the wake of the shooting, unanswered questions — like whether the gunman acted alone and how much the political polarization of the country, and years of incessant attacks on Trump by the Democratic Party and establishment media contributed to it — circulated around the country.

But there is no question that the shooting represented a cataclysmic failure by Cheatle’s agency — and that oh-so “diverse workforce” she’s so proud of.

According to her profile, Cheatle spent 27 years with the Secret Service, reaching the position of assistant director. She left the agency from 2019 to 2022 to head up global security for PepsiCo.

In a 2022 profile in Security Magazine, a publication for corporate security readers, she said her status as the first woman to make assistant director in the Secret Service was important to her.

“That achievement in a male-dominated industry was not lost on me,” Cheatle told the magazine. “I kept a photo on my desk of the first five women sworn into the service, and I used that to remind me that these women created opportunities for me and I can help others grow and lead as well.”

She returned to head up the Secret Service in 2022. And if Saturday’s events are any indication, PepsiCo got the better end of that move. Cheatle’s obsession with “diversity” is clearly not doing the Secret Service any favors.

In May, a petition made the news demanding an investigation into whether the agency’s training is adequate or whether “diversity” concerns had watered it down. That was spurred by an embarrassing event in Vice President Kamala Harris’ security detail in which a female Secret Service agent had what sounded like a mental breakdown and a physical fight with her supervisor.

Cernovich’s post drew plenty of comments that mocked Cheatle’s PepsiCo years, but a few hit on the real problem — the leftist idea that “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” — DEI in short — is a substitute for competence when it counts.

And when it comes to protecting the life of a president or potential president, competence is all that counts.

Because Saturday showed, when it fails, “diversity” doesn’t look so damn good at all.

