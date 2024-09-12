Share
News
California's Airport Fire had consumed more than 22,000 acres by Wednesday.
California's Airport Fire had consumed more than 22,000 acres by Wednesday. (@seautocure / X screen shot)

Source of Uncontained Wildfire Found: Fire Safety Crew Sparked It

 By Jared Harris  September 11, 2024 at 5:52pm
Share

An uncontained wildfire that has burned through more than 22,000 acres has been traced back to a California work crew.

According to Cal Fire, the Airport Fire erupted Monday afternoon and is now scorching parts of Orange and Riverside counties.

Evacuation orders have been issued across the counties, and the public is now barred from entering the burn zone.

Cal Fire said more than 629 firefighters are currently working around the perimeter of the fire to establish some sort of containment. Helicopters and air tankers continue to assist the men and women fighting the blaze on the ground.

In addition 126 engines, six dozers and eight water tenders are deployed in the fight.

Trending:
TIME Magazine Forced to Issue Embarrassing Correction After Calling One of Trump's Debate Claims 'False'

Local authorities are petitioning for more equipment and men, but multiple fires across the region have tapped nearly every resource available.

The fire remains uncontained.

According to KABC-TV, officials admitted the cause of the fire the same day it started.

Ironically, those responsible for sparking the fire were there to prevent one.

Have you ever experienced a wildfire?

“The cause of the fire was a spark from heavy equipment being used to replace barriers out there. Two employees from Orange County public works were utilizing heavy equipment to place large boulders as barriers on Trabuco Creek Road to restrict access into the vegetation,” Orange County Fire Authority Deputy TJ McGovern told KABC.

“Out Trabuco Creek road, they were moving boulders to block access to the vegetation,” McGovern said. “Just doing barriers to keep people out of the vegetation because of the weather we have right now.

“The fuels are getting to that point. So we just don’t want a lot of people in that vegetation unnecessarily.”

The crew first noticed something wrong as they were moving boulders when smoke began rising out of a loader basket.

Attempts to put the blaze out with fire extinguishers failed, forcing the crew to call 911. Windy weather and dry conditions made the situation worse before first responders could arrive, fanning the smoldering tinder to a full-fledged wildfire.

Related:
Two Injured, Others Believed Dead After Gas Station Explodes in Idaho

Hours after the initial ignition, the fire was burning across some 5,400 acres.

Pictures and videos of the wildfire show the frightening scale of a blaze that began as a spark in a work zone.

More than 1,400 homes have been cleared under the evacuation order.

Seven injuries have been reported among civilian victims and firefighters, but thankfully there have been no deaths.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




'Tier One' US Special Forces Unit Preparing for Chinese Invasion of Taiwan: Report
PETA Gets Reality Check After Targeting Buckingham Palace Guards' Bearskin Caps
Vindman's Congressional Campaign Hits Major Problem as FEC Receives Multiple Complaints
Source of Uncontained Wildfire Found: Fire Safety Crew Sparked It
9/11 Survivor Visits Ground Zero for First Time on Anniversary of Attack with Incredible Story
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation