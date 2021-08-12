Tara Reade Calls Biden a 'Powerful Predator'; Calls for 'Real Investigation' Into Him After Cuomo Resigns

The upcoming departure from office of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over allegations of sexual harassment feels like a load off for a great many people, but not for the woman who has accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault.

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Biden, went public last year with allegations that Biden scarred her for life with a sexual assualt that she said occurred in 1993. Reade, who never came off as anything but credible, told a tale that could make anyone’s stomach turn.

She said that Biden, then a Delaware senator, penetrated her with his fingers after he had her pinned up against a wall. Democrats and the establishment media tried to ignore her.

Biden eventually was forced to deny Reade’s account of what she said happened. And, of course, he deserves the presumption of innocence that liberals routinely deny conservatives facing much flimsier allegations. But Reade’s account also deserves to be taken more seriously than the mainstream media and the Biden White House have so far.

It’s also important to point out that Cuomo, as twisted as we might view him to be, was pushed out of his job by political pressure and public opinion, not the legal process.

Cuomo had simply courted so much scandal that all there was left for him to do this week was quit. He had become a liability. On Tuesday, Cuomo announced he was resigning, and would be leaving office in two weeks.

But Cuomo at least faced an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Biden, despite denying he sexually assaulted a young woman, never saw the claims of his alleged victim given the attention they deserve.

Reade has noticed.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, the woman called the man she says assaulted her a “predator” and requested that her claims be investigated.

Do you think Tara Reade's allegations deserve greater attention? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (378 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“My heart is with the brave Cuomo survivors who endured attempts to discredit them like I did coming forward about Joe Biden with the help of non-profits that were supposed to help women like Time’s Up,” she told the network. “May there be some measure of justice for the survivors.”

She then asked for a little bit of fairness and consistency from those, such as Biden, who call for women to be heard when they stand up and share their stories.

“Now, let’s call for a real investigation into Joe Biden and expose the corruption protecting powerful predators,” she said.

Reade also recounted how, when she asked for help from left-wing women’s advocacy groups with regard to her claim, she was blackballed.

Fox reported: “Reade previously sought help from the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in January 2020 to help defray the costs of public relations and legal fees, before going public two months later with her allegation against Biden. However, while the organization offered attorney referrals, she said they denied her funding, citing concerns it could affect its nonprofit 501(c)(3) status as her allegation is against a politician actively running for office.”

Wouldn’t you know it, Time’s Up co-chair Roberta Kaplan is accused of helping Cuomo to discredit those who came forward with tales of him harassing them on the job.

What a swamp the Democratic Party is. Not even an organization set up to assist women who say they’ve been victimized by predators can keep politics out of its supposed mission.

In any event, Reade called out the swampy Time’s Up organization, arguing it refused to help her because the man she’s accusing happens to be a very powerful Democrat.

“Time’s Up committed the most hideous betrayal to protect their most powerful friends and not only not protect survivors but cause harm,” Reade told Fox News.

“I hope for justice. Cuomo resigned today and Biden should also resign,” she said.

Biden said on Tuesday respected Cuomo’s decision to resign, though he also said Cuomo did a “hell of a job” as governor, according to the New York Post. (The families of thousands who died from COVID-19 they contracted in New York state nursing homes might disagree.)

Biden is also on record saying that women who accuse powerful men of inappropriate or even criminal behavior should be believed.

“…[W]omen should be believed when they make accusations that are able to — on the face of them, makes sense — and investigated — they’re investigated and the judgement was made and what they said was correct. That’s one thing,” Biden said on Tuesday, according to a White House transcript.

When will Reade be taken seriously? When will a nonpartisan investigation into her claims against the president be conducted?

We can presume that no investigation will ever occur.

Biden, like so many other Democrats with regard to women being victimized by powerful men, is simply another hypocrite. He just might be the most powerful hypocrite on the planet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.