Trump Hater Thrown in Jail, Broke Trump Support's Teeth in Unprovoked Grocery Store Attack - Police

Is the media going to take responsibility for the tumult they’ve fomented over the 2024 election?

After all, one way or another, we’re all going to have to figure out how to get along with each other no matter what happens on Tuesday. But, if the last few weeks have been any indication, the media has telegraphed that one candidate is acceptable — if not openly stated she’s preferable — while calling the other one a bully, a misogynist, a racist and Literally Hitler™.

If you think that doesn’t have any consequences, you need only be on the wrong side of Robert Yott to feel what that’s like.

According to WETM-TV, Yott, 60, is charged with attacking a man solely because he was wearing a hat — a Trump 2024 hat.

The incident happened at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Bath, New York, shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday.

Police said that because of the other stranger’s Trump 2024 hat, the 60-year-old got aggressive. He allegedly began punching him about the mouth and head.

The victim had broken teeth and a bloody mouth and, according to police, had never met Yott before Friday.

“Yott was charged with second-degree assault (a class D felony) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor),” WETM reported.

Yott was taken to the Steuben County Jail, where he was still awaiting arraignment as of Sunday, according to Fox News.

As one X user noted: “The party of joy and tolerance is back at it again.”

A 60-year-old Kamala Harris supporter named Robert Yott just got arrested for beating up a Trump voter at a New York grocery store for wearing a “Trump 2024” hat. He broke the victim’s teeth and left them to die. The party of joy and tolerance is back at it again. Police say,… pic.twitter.com/50QqFtjjzi — George (@BehizyTweets) November 2, 2024

Now, most Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers won’t be tempted to haul off and punch somebody in the mouth, as this person is alleged to have done. But are we at all surprised some do?

Again, we’ve spent this entire campaign repeatedly being told that this isn’t a choice about left vs. right but about good vs. evil. And the level of good is exaggerated, and the animus against the evil candidate and those who support him is constantly ratcheted up.

To be honest, it’s almost surprising that there haven’t been more attacks like this. We’ve already seen plenty of ranting, up to and including a woman yelling at a toddler outside a Kamala Harris rally.

It’s almost like the Bolsheviks in Russia. It always ends in violence for the left.

A friendly reminder to the unfriendly: America will continue to exist on Wednesday no matter who wins Tuesday. You still have to get along with your neighbor. Punching them, yelling at their child — that’s not the answer.

I can’t believe people need to make this clear, but the case of Robert Yott proves that the media won’t calm down the people they’ve wound up so tightly.

