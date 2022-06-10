Trump Issues Forceful Response to Primetime Jan. 6 Hearing: 'Our Country Is in Such Trouble'

Former President Donald Trump posted a blazing response on Friday after the House committee investigating the Capitol incursion held a primetime hearing Thursday night.

“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Our Country is in such trouble!”

The Thursday hearing was aimed at Trump, with committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming blaming the events of Jan. 6, 2021, on the former president.

“Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: that the election was stolen, and that he was the rightful president,” she said, according to The Hill.

“President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.”

Among those whose video testimony was shown was Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter and an adviser in the Trump White House.

“I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying,” she said, referring to former Attorney General William Barr’s contention that Trump was never going to be able to prove his claims of election fraud, Politico reported.

Should the Jan. 6 panel be taken seriously? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (25 Votes) No: 98% (1589 Votes)

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Another Friday post responded to the allegation that Trump had supported calls from protesters for former Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged.

“I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” Trump said.

Trump had lashed out at the House committee in a series of earlier posts, describing the hearings as a “one sided, totally partisan, POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

“The Unselect Committee didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention, because January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again.

“It was about an Election that was Rigged and Stolen, and a country that was about to go to HELL..& look at our Country now!” Trump wrote.

Trump said he wanted extra security for the rally that took place on Jan. 6.

“The Unselect Committee has now learned that I, as President, suggested & offered up to 20,000 National Guard, or troops, be deployed in D.C. because it was felt that the crowd was going to be very large,” he wrote.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer, she didn’t like the way it looked. Likewise, the Mayor of D.C. Had they taken up the offer, there would have been no January 6th. … The hearing is another political HOAX to counter Inflation, etc.”

Trump also linked the House panel to the disproven allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

“The Unselect Committee of political Thugs, essentially the same group who brought you the now fully debunked and discredited RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX (and many others!), refused to study and report on the massive amount of irrefutable evidence, much of it recently produced, that shows the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen,” Trump wrote.

“They want NOTHING to do with that topic because they cannot win on the facts. CANCEL & DENY, call it ‘THE BIG LIE,’ is all they can do. Corrupt Politicians!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.