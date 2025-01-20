Trump's Inaugural Address Contains a Stirring 'Message to Americans Today'

Two words that are central to the American spirit will be at the core of President Donald Trump’s inaugural address Monday as he begins his second term after a triumphant political comeback capped with an overwhelming victory in November’s election.

“Common Sense,” the title of a pamphlet from firebrand Thomas Paine that was a call to revolution in 1776 will be a major theme in Trump’s address, according to a new report.

Trump will call for a “revolution of common sense,” according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited a prepared version of the remarks.

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country,” the text said.

“My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization.”

An ABC report said that on Saturday, Trump indicated the three themes of his address would be unity, strength and fairness.

“I think it will be unity. I think it will be strength. It will be fairness — very important is fairness because some people are not treated fairly. It will be those three topics,” Trump said.

In speaking with ABC, Trump spoke about his return to the White House.

“I don’t view it so much as comeback because where was I? Where did I come back from?” he said.

“But some people do, and I take that as a compliment. It certainly was a great campaign. We ran a great campaign. We did very well with fake trials — where they tried to hurt their political opponent, and I think it backfired on them,” Trump said.

“ It backfired — it actually backfired, who would’ve thought that was going to happen? They have not played their cards very well — one of the reasons why our country is doing so badly,” Trump said.

Reuters noted that during a Sunday rally, Trump promised Monday would be a busy day.

“The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we’re going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” Trump said.

Trump told his supporters attending the rally that in his mind, “We’re all going to be sworn in together. That’s the way I look at it.”

Trump offered his supporters a sense of the scope of his Day One plans, according to Fox News.

“You’re going to see something tomorrow. You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy — lots of them, lots of them. We have to set our country on a proper course,” he said.

“By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home,” Trump said.

