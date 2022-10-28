The Twitter Takeover: Musk to Announce the End of Practice Used by Platform to Silence Free Speech - Report

Twitter CEO Elon Musk intends to end the practice of permanently banning users from the platform, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Musk, whose monthslong bid to buy the social media company involved several attempts to escape a deal first brokered in April, apparently does not believe in permanently banning users for their speech, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

People who had previously been banned, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump, might be allowed to return under this new policy.

The report comes one day after Musk promised advertisers that despite his commitment to turn Twitter into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner,” the platform “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape,” in a Thursday morning tweet.

Twitter would attempt to show ads that are as targeted as possible to users, since the more relevant the ad is, the more engaging it becomes, Musk said.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

“Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world,” said Musk Thursday. Some advertisers are reportedly planning to suspend advertising on the platform should Trump’s ban be reversed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Twitter user Catturd, who has more than 853,000 followers, said in a Thursday evening tweet that the account remained “[s]hadowbanned, ghostbanned, searchbanned” on the platform, referring to a variety of alleged moderation techniques that surreptitiously reduce a user’s online presence, and that the platform was removing their followers.

Musk promised in a Friday morning response that he was “digging in more today.”

I will be digging in more today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk became the sole owner of the social media giant following the closure of a $44 billion takeover attempt that concluded on Thursday, with one of Musk’s first actions reportedly being to fire several top Twitter executives.

At the moment, he has taken over as CEO, but he might give the role up in the future, Bloomberg reported.

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

