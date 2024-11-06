Urgent Numbers: Betting Markets Breaking Big for Trump as Polls Close

As the polls close across America, gamblers are putting their money where their mouth is and betting on former President Donald Trump.

On betting site Polymarket, as of 10:45 p.m. ET, Trump was a 93.3 percent to 6.9 percent favorite to win the electoral vote and thus the presidential election.

In addition, the favorite to win the popular vote is also Trump with a margin of 78 percent to 22 percent for Harris. That number has been fluctuating throughout the night.

Odds Trump wins the popular vote are soaring, but Harris still has the lead. 🟦 Harris • 63.2% chance

🟥 Trump • 36.8% chance pic.twitter.com/meXuKruBFH — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 6, 2024

On Kalshi, meanwhile, Trump’s margin has shot up to 89 percent as of 10:45 p.m. ET, vs. 11 percent for Harris.

The biggest mover in these numbers is the state of Pennsylvania, where Trump is currently the betting favorite.

On Kalshi, 82 percent of bettors favor Trump to win the Keystone State against 18 percent for Harris. With the Sun Belt swing states largely viewed as trending toward Trump, just one state in the Midwestern “Blue Wall” would hand him the election.

It’s not just the betting markets, either; as of shortly after 10 p.m. ET, The New York Times election needle showed that Donald Trump has a 78 percent chance of victory.

Also driving that are the three toss-up states in the Midwest, two of which have a 60 percent chance of going the Republicans’ way.

Only Wisconsin, which is leaning 56 percent Trump’s way, is out of the 60 percent zone.

“[Trump] is a narrow but clear favorite to win Georgia and North Carolina,” Times data expert Nate Cohn noted.

“If he carries those states, Kamala Harris will probably need to sweep Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to win — a real possibility, but a tall order nonetheless. We have very little data from those states, and it will be a long time until we do.”

In other words, be prepared for a long night. However, smart money seems to favor Donald Trump as the polls are closing across America.

If betting markets are a better predictor than polls — as many have said — it could be a very bad night for the Democrats.

