Violent Protesters Follow Cops Home, Start Fires: Report

By Jack Davis
Published June 7, 2020 at 11:18am
Police officers are becoming targets even at home amid a rising tide of violence aimed at law enforcement, authorities said.

Three suspects were arrested last week in Gwinnett County, Georgia, after police cars were vandalized.

Police say the individuals charged actually “tracked” the officers home, according to WSB.

Ebuka Chike-Morah, 21, Alvin Joseph, 21, and Lakaila Mack, 20, all face multiple charges.

In its reporting on recent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota, WSB had interviewed one of the suspects last weekend.

“I’m just trying to get the message across,” Chike-Morah said then, according to WSB. “We’re going to continue walking until we don’t feel like walking no more.”

View the WSB report below:

On Tuesday night, a Gwinnett County Police Department car was set on fire in Duluth, Georgia, while parked outside the home of an officer.

“Pieces of glass, filled or coated with accelerant coupled with a wick, was thrown at the driver side window of the county vehicle,” a police report on the incident said, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

“Another jar may have been placed on top … just behind the light bar. A piece of burning cloth was recovered,” the report said.

Later Tuesday night, a police car was set on fire in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

In this case, the fire was started on the ground behind the vehicle. The car also had two dents on the driver’s side.

Do you think this is a new level of anti-police activity?

Witnesses had reported three people fleeing the scene of the first fire and a car fleeing the second.

Joseph and Mack were arrested on Tuesday. Chike-Morah was arrested on Wednesday.

All three suspects face charges that include arson, possession and manufacturing of a destructive device and criminal trespass. Joseph also faces the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In an unrelated case, a police officer in Lawrenceville, Georgia, found his patrol car windshield and the driver’s side window smashed early Wednesday. Investigators said it appeared a brick was thrown at the car, according to WAGA.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
