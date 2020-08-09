What option does a police officer have when a drunken driver comes barreling the wrong way down a highway?

A pair of cops were faced with this dilemma on July 27, 2018, and they didn’t hesitate to make a dangerous and difficult decision.

Their heroic actions put them in the middle of a brutal collision, and the entire violent crash that was recorded on the cruiser’s dash camera has now been released to the public.

Two Wyoming, Michigan, police officers first received a call about the wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. and rushed to the scene, according to MLive.

After a near-miss with another officer earlier, it was clear that this driver was a danger to himself and others.

TRENDING: Fake Licenses Flood US Ahead of Critical Election

The two officers, Chris DeBoer and Rob Meredith, finally found the driver.

Soon, it became clear that their initial plan to block traffic would simply not be enough to protect anyone else on the roads.

DeBoer, the driver of the squad car, positioned it in the center lane facing the wrong-way driver. The cops activated their light bar and shone a powerful spotlight toward the oncoming car.

The driver didn’t seem to notice, and if he did, he didn’t seem to care he was speeding directly toward a parked cop car.

Should these cops be rewarded? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1362 Votes) 1% (10 Votes)

“You just see the headlights coming,” Meredith said.

“And they were coming fast, you know, 80 mph, it’s on you fast.”

At the last second, DeBoer angled the cruiser slightly, turning the potentially fatal collision into a powerful glancing blow.

The wrong-way driver, a 62-year-old man, continued for a few more miles before his truck gave out and he was taken into custody.

Since it was his third drunken driving offense, the man was sentenced 15 months to five years in prison after pleading guilty. He was released on parole in January of this year.

RELATED: As Homicide Rate Spikes in Large Cities, Experts Blame COVID Lockdowns

The crash left officers with only minor wounds, MLive reported.

Watch the collision from the cops’ perspective below.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers will find disturbing.

As cops are vilified and threatened by the radical left, selfless actions like those of DeBoer and Meredith show that most police officers are here to protect and serve, even if that means putting themselves in harm’s way.

Thankfully, a lot of Americans side with police in a big way when it comes to backing the blue.

With cops like DeBoer and Meredith on the beat, that sentiment is unlikely to change anytime soon.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.