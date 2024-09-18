Woman Loses Leg After Freak Shark Attack, Dies Tragic Death While Being Rescued

A German tourist died Monday after being severely attacked by a shark while swimming in the ocean near the Canary Islands.

The 30-year-old woman lost a leg from the bite and died while she was aboard a Spanish rescue helicopter, according to CBS.

The attack came as the woman was swimming beside a catamaran, according to Reuters.

At the time of the attack, the catamaran was located between the islands and West Africa, police said.

The incident took place about 320 miles south of Gran Canaria island.

CBS reported that a call for help went out at 12:55 GMT, but it was not until about 6 p.m. GMT that the woman was picked up for transport.

The woman suffered a heart attack en route and died.

Shark attacks near the Canary Islands are rare, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, which has only six such incidents on record, according to CNN.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The crew of the British-flagged boat the woman had been aboard will be interviewed as part of the investigation. Authorities are not expected to comment on their findings until the investigation has been concluded.

Citing local reports, the Daily Mail said that Moroccan authorities declined to have the woman flown to Rabat for treatment, saying there was a lack of “required resources.”

In June, shark sightings along Gran Canaria’s east coast closed beaches.

According to CBS, the International Shark Attack File reports there were 69 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks around the world last year, with 14 of them fatal.

