New York City icon Yogi Berra once declared, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

That sentiment was forcefully brought to the attention of the poll-obsessed establishment media Sunday by another New York City icon, as President Donald Trump shared with reporters the results of polls that show the tide of the presidential election turning in three key states.

According to a CBS/YouGov poll, voters who have not yet cast their ballots are leaning increasingly toward Trump and away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

ABC News White House correspondent Katherine Faulders shared an image of the poll printout on Twitter.

When we boarded Air Force One just now, a printout of this poll was left on every seat in the press cabin. pic.twitter.com/K6uiwdDb0T — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 25, 2020

TRENDING: CNN's Van Jones: Trump 'Does Not Get Enough Credit' for 'Good Stuff He Has Done for the Black Community'

The poll shows that among Florida voters who have not yet cast their ballots, Trump is leading Biden 59 percent to 40 percent.

In Georgia, the poll found that among voters getting ready to head to the polls, the president is leading 54 percent to 44 percent.

In North Carolina, Trump holds a 58 percent to 41 percent lead among voters who have not participated in early voting.

Will President Trump win re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In all cases, more than 40 percent of the state has already voted; in North Carolina, it was 51 percent. Among those who have voted early, Biden enjoyed substantial leads over Trump.

The margin of error for the CBS/YouGov poll was 3.6 percentage points in Florida, 3.4 percentage points in Georgia and 4.1 percentage points in North Carolina.

The president on Sunday made a campaign swing through Maine, where he signed pumpkins as well as Make America Great Again hats, according to the Portland Press-Herald.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump signs pumpkins for supporters in Bangor, Maine. pic.twitter.com/xQ1E50HZDH — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2020

RELATED: Watch: Kamala Harris Campaigns to People Standing in Line To Vote

“He’s such a great president and with what he’s done for this country, I feel like this is a good way to honor him,” 58-year-old Mark Cain of Hampden told the outlet. “I’m just really impressed with how many people have shown up. It’s incredible, especially for something that wasn’t really advertised.”

Trump noted that he delivered for Maine, unlike the Obama administration.

In honor of Maine! https://t.co/cR5fdwgSDh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020



Constance Mensink, 44, of Bar Harbor, came away with a signed baseball cap and an enhanced affection for the president.

“He’s like a real normal person,” she said. “We just connected. He made you feel like you’re the only one he’s talking to. You can just see the love he has for America and for the voters.”

President @realDonaldTrump makes a small “off the record” stop in Levant, Maine at Treworgy Family Orchards. Announced last minute and THOUSANDS of people show up‼️ pic.twitter.com/Lyk0AyCqBI — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 25, 2020

Trump was thronged by supporters throughout his visit to Maine, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“I think this is amazing,” Mary Fosnough of Oakland said of the size of the crowd. “I think it’s a telltale sign of who is really winning this thing.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.