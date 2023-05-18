'13 Counts': George Santos Comms Director Reveals What She Really Thinks of Her Boss

Republican Rep. George Santos’ communications director Naysa Woomer resigned from her post on Wednesday, but not before her true feelings for the congressman were caught on tape by O’Keefe Media Group.

Communication Director for @Santos4Congress Caught on Audio Saying she “Hopes He Does” Get Kicked Out of Congress Due to “13 Charges” pic.twitter.com/Bg2ELYF8B1 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) May 17, 2023

On the recording, Woomer stated, “I actually hope he does,” when the reporter said that Santos cannot be kicked out.

“Thirteen counts. Money laundering, fraud…He’s not a good person, sorry,” Woomer continued.

According to Scripps News, Woomer is a well-known communications director who has worked in the past for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker along with Republican Reps. Ryan Costello, Thomas Massie, and Tim Huelskamp.

This is another blow to Santos who is reeling from being indicted on 13 counts by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last week after months of accusations of illegal activity relating to his congressional campaign.

The DOJ website lists the 13 counts as follows: “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.”

In her resignation email, Scripps News reported that Woomer said, “With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation.”

Not only was she “honored” to tender her resignation, but she also took one last shot at Santos when she stated, “Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given.”

The communications director for embattled Rep. George Santos resigned this week.https://t.co/tayezAPpP6 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 18, 2023

On Tuesday, according to CBS News, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California introduced a resolution that would have expelled Santos from Congress.

Garcia said a vote would force Republicans to either stand with Santos or against him. As Garcia put it, the vote would force Republicans to decide if they “stand for truth and accountability or if they’re going to stand with someone that’s clearly a liar.”

Instead, according to the New York Post, the House voted 221-204, largely along party lines, to refer the resolution to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee with results expected within 60 days.

Rep. Don Beyer tweeted a screenshot of Wednesday’s floor vote on the resolution stating dishonestly that “Every House Republican stands with George Santos.”

Every House Republican just voted to block a measure expelling George Santos from Congress from getting a vote. Every House Republican stands with George Santos. pic.twitter.com/JjAOxO8z5L — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 17, 2023

As Scripps News reported, New York GOP Rep. Nick LaLota said, “While I would have preferred there to be enough votes to expel the sociopath scam artist, Congressman D’Esposito has spearheaded the next best option: To refer this matter to the Ethics Committee where we expect a result within 60 days and for the terrible liar to be gone, by resignation or expulsion, before August recess.”

Santos admitted to the New York Post in December that he lied about his education and work experience on the campaign trail, but he also said that he was not a criminal and that he planned on serving the entirety of his two years in Congress.

His future in Congress looks a lot frailer right now as Democrats and Republicans alike seem to want him out one way or the other.

