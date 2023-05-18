Share
News
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on May 11 in Washington, D.C.
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on May 11 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

'13 Counts': George Santos Comms Director Reveals What She Really Thinks of Her Boss

 By Matthew Bush  May 18, 2023 at 12:07pm
Share

Republican Rep. George Santos’ communications director Naysa Woomer resigned from her post on Wednesday, but not before her true feelings for the congressman were caught on tape by O’Keefe Media Group.

On the recording, Woomer stated, “I actually hope he does,” when the reporter said that Santos cannot be kicked out.

“Thirteen counts. Money laundering, fraud…He’s not a good person, sorry,” Woomer continued.

Trending:
Disturbing Detail About Jordan Neely's Criminal History You Won't Find in Most Media Coverage

According to Scripps News, Woomer is a well-known communications director who has worked in the past for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker along with Republican Reps. Ryan Costello, Thomas Massie, and Tim Huelskamp.

This is another blow to Santos who is reeling from being indicted on 13 counts by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last week after months of accusations of illegal activity relating to his congressional campaign.

The DOJ website lists the 13 counts as follows: “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.”

In her resignation email, Scripps News reported that Woomer said, “With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation.”

Should Santos resign as congressman?

Not only was she “honored” to tender her resignation, but she also took one last shot at Santos when she stated, “Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given.”

On Tuesday, according to CBS News, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California introduced a resolution that would have expelled Santos from Congress.

Garcia said a vote would force Republicans to either stand with Santos or against him. As Garcia put it, the vote would force Republicans to decide if they “stand for truth and accountability or if they’re going to stand with someone that’s clearly a liar.”

Related:
Something Odd Reportedly Happened to American Flag Flying Outside of the US Capitol

Instead, according to the New York Post, the House voted 221-204, largely along party lines, to refer the resolution to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee with results expected within 60 days.

Rep. Don Beyer tweeted a screenshot of Wednesday’s floor vote on the resolution stating dishonestly that “Every House Republican stands with George Santos.”

As Scripps News reported, New York GOP Rep. Nick LaLota said, “While I would have preferred there to be enough votes to expel the sociopath scam artist, Congressman D’Esposito has spearheaded the next best option: To refer this matter to the Ethics Committee where we expect a result within 60 days and for the terrible liar to be gone, by resignation or expulsion, before August recess.”

Santos admitted to the New York Post in December that he lied about his education and work experience on the campaign trail, but he also said that he was not a criminal and that he planned on serving the entirety of his two years in Congress.

His future in Congress looks a lot frailer right now as Democrats and Republicans alike seem to want him out one way or the other.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Matthew Bush




'13 Counts': George Santos Comms Director Reveals What She Really Thinks of Her Boss
Girl Who Was Missing for Six Years Finally Found Alive - Alleged Kidnapper Arrested
Photo of Bud Light on Shelf at CVS Goes Viral - And It's Not a Good Sign for the Brand
New Details Emerge About Who Trump May Pick to Be 2024 Running Mate
Netflix's Black Cleopatra Show Is an Unprecedented Failure - Low Scores Break Records on Top Review Site
See more...

Conversation