16 Members of Congress Refuse to Vote for Condemning Hamas Attack - Here Are Their Names

With members of the progressive “squad” forming a solid bloc of opposition, 16 House members in all refused to support a resolution condemning Hamas for its Oct. 7 slaughter of Israeli citizens.

Nine Democratic members voted against Resolution 771 on Wednesday:

Jamaal Bowman of New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Cori Bush of Missouri

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

Summer Lee of Pennsylvania

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Andre Carson of Indiana

Al Green of Texas

Delia Ramirez of Illinois

Six Democrats voted “present”:

Joaquin Castro of Texas

Chuy Garcia of Illinois

Nydia Velazquez of New York

Pramila Jayapal of Washington

Greg Casar of Texas

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the only Republican to vote against the resolution, noted that he condemned “the barbaric attack on Israel” but had deep concerns about some aspects of HR 771.

Massie explained his decision in a post on X, writing that the resolution “asserts the necessity of foreign aid commitments which I have voted against.”

“Our country is going bankrupt and we can’t afford to borrow money to send overseas, yet this resolution states that we should,” Massie said, adding that “it contains an open-ended promise of military support that is so broad that it could be interpreted to commit US soldiers to the conflict.”

Massie also stated that he opposed the resolution’s references to sanctions against Iran. “Sanctions do not achieve their stated purposes but do breed resentment of our country abroad,” he said.

I condemn the barbaric attack on Israel and I affirm Israel’s right to defend itself. However, I will not be voting for House Resolution 771 today because: 1) It calls for sanctions on a sovereign country. Sanctions are a prelude to war and hurt the citizens of the country more… — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 25, 2023

The resolution condemns “Hamas’ brutal war against Israel,” calls for Hamas to stop the attacks and free hostages, and “reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security,” including sanctions against Iran.

HR 771 was a bipartisan effort drafted by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul of Texas, a Republican, and ranking member Gregory Meeks of New York, a Democrat, according to The New York Times.

“It condemns in the strongest possible terms the atrocities of Hamas and reiterates Israel’s right to defend herself along with America’s unwavering support for the state of Israel,” McCaul said, adding that the resolution “will send a clear message across the world that terrorists and their sponsors will be held to account.”

“This Congress will have Israel’s back as it degrades and eliminates Hamas terrorist infrastructure. We will not waver, we will not quit, we will stand with our ally Israel,” Meeks said.

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York said opponents of the resolution “are not worthy of serving in this body.”

“If you cannot stand with Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, a beacon of democracy, hope and freedom, you do not belong in this body — those members should resign in disgrace,” he said.

The resolution was the first act under the speakership of Mike Johnson, who won the gavel a few hours before the vote.

“Our nation’s greatest ally in the Middle East is under attack. The first bill that I’m going to bring to this floor in just a little while will be in support of our dear friend Israel, and we’re overdue in getting that done,” he said in a speech before the resolution was introduced.

“We’re going to show not only Israel but the entire world that the barbarism of Hamas that we have all seen play out on our television screens is wretched and wrong, and we are going to stand for the food in that conflict.”

