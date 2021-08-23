Path 27
More Than 20 Dead, Dozens Missing After Record-Breaking Flood in Tennessee

 By Harry Wilmerding  August 23, 2021 at 8:11am
At least 22 people died and over a dozen are still missing following record-breaking rains that delivered surging floods in Middle Tennessee, local authorities said Monday.

Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

“Things are moving fast and we are finding people left and right,” Edwards wrote in an email to The New York Times, adding that he expects the death count to increase.

“I would expect, given the number of fatalities, that we’re going to see mostly recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue efforts,” Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan said, according to the AP.

Among the 22 dead were 7-month-old twins who were swept from their father’s arms in Waverly, Tennessee, WZTV-TV reported.

The region witnessed 17 inches of rainfall on Saturday, breaking the all-time 24-hour record for the state.

The previous record was 13.6 inches on September 12, 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

There are still roughly 20 people missing.

The area also experienced widespread power outages, local authorities said.

“Complicating issues is the loss of all cell phone coverage from the major carriers,” Edwards said.

“They are bringing in portable units to assist with communications.”

“We have lost a lot of roads both rural and major highways,” he added.

Harry Wilmerding
Conversation