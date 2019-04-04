SECTIONS
20,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled, Some from Schools

Cattle line up at the feed trough.ShutterstockAn Oklahoma beef producer is recalling more than 20,000 pound of product this week over concerns the meat might be tainted with plastic. (Shutterstock)

By Evie Fordham
Published April 4, 2019 at 12:43pm
Modified April 4, 2019 at 1:32pm
More than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties, some of which were distributed to schools, are being recalled because of purple plastic found inside some of them, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week.

Oklahoma-based AdvancePierre Foods, Inc., was forced to recall the patties after the problem was discovered Monday, according to a news release from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Two consumers complained after finding the plastic in the product.

There have not been any reports of “adverse reactions” for anyone who consumed the product.

However, the news release advises anyone concerned illness to contact a health care provider.

According to the release, the affected products have the number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They have been distributed nationwide.

“While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program,” the release states.

News of the recall spurred headlines around the country.

In addition, more of the patties could still be in freezers and should not be served but instead thrown away or returned to location of purchase.

Tuesday’s recall pales in comparison to a more than 90,000-pound recall of ground turkey meat issued days before Thanksgiving in November 2018.

Dozens of people fell sick in that episode.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
