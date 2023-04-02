25-Car Train Derailment Strikes Montana, Unconfirmed Contents Spilled, Cars Seen in River

A train passing by Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort in Paradise, Montana, derailed on Sunday, with over 20 to 25 box cars thrown off the tracks by the side of the Clark Fork River.

Deputies from the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident after receiving reports of the derailment at around 9:20 a.m. that day, according to reporting from KPAX-TV.

None of the cars contained any hazardous materials, according to police. Most of the cars carried either canned foods or clay.

Train derailment in Northwest Montana just occurred pic.twitter.com/bjZPf5o4Dl — Glen Hougen (@g_hougen) April 2, 2023



The sheriff’s office also noted that some cars seemed to be empty, KPAX-TV reported.

Police noted that there was also a powdery substance seen emanating from the derailed cars.

The substance is believed by law enforcement to be powdered clay, the news station reported.

There were no injuries caused by the incident, according to initial reports, local Montana outlet the Daily Inter Lake stated.

Coors beer cans were seen strewn across the riverbank alongside other debris.

Officials from the local fire department and Montana Rail Link were at the scene, according to the outlet.

Montana Rail Link announced that there was no public safety risk and no need to deploy a Hazmat team to the derailment site, according to BLOX-TV.

“We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident,” MRL said in a statement shared with the news station.

“I was briefed this morning on the train derailment in Sanders County, and we are prepared to mobilize the state’s resources,” Republican Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote in a Sunday post on Twitter.

I was briefed this morning on the train derailment in Sanders County, and we are prepared to mobilize the state’s resources. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) April 2, 2023

At the moment, the operator of the derailed train is not known, KPAX-TV reported.

The Sunday incident follows a series of train accidents in the country since the beginning of the year.

On March 26, a 70-car train operated by Canada Pacific derailed near Wyndmere, Richland County, North Dakota. Some of the train’s cars contained hazardous substances, Fox News reported.

There was also a leak of liquid asphalt identified by the train’s crew, the outlet reported. However, no fires or injuries were reportedly caused by the incident.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals that provoked a major crisis for the Biden administration.

People in areas surrounding the derailment have reported suffering from symptoms such as headaches, sore throats, bloody noses, skin rashes, nasal congestion, and eye irritation following the incident, CBS News reported.

