Chaos Ensues After Cuomo's COVID Order Leaves Orthodox Jews Feeling 'Singled Out'

By Jake Dima
Published October 12, 2020 at 1:41pm
Five religious organizations were reportedly fined thousands of dollars by New York authorities for violating coronavirus restrictions.

The Borough Park institutions were each reportedly issued $15,000 fines for having more than 10 people present in an indoor gathering, according to WNBC-TV reporter Myles Miller.

The neighborhood in Brooklyn is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population.

Approximately 300 Orthodox congregants — led by a coronavirus-positive rabbi — allegedly packed into the Bobov-45 synagogue in the area on Friday, according to Gothamist, despite Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent move to limit gatherings in houses of worships in “red zones” to 25 percent capacity or 10 people maximum.

Protests from New York City’s Orthodox population have followed Cuomo’s order.

One video posted by a Gothamist reporter shows Orthodox residents clashing with New York City Police Department officers.

Jake Dima
