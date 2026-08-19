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A longtime D.C. insider has gone public with alarming new research about what could be in store this summer leading up to Election Day.
A longtime D.C. insider has gone public with alarming new research about what could be in store this summer leading up to Election Day. (Paradigm Press)

50-Year Insider: 'The Months Leading Up to Nov. 3 Could Be the Most Dangerous in History'

 By Matt Insley  August 19, 2026 at 6:00am
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Get ready for martial law.

Violence and looting.

Radical groups mobilizing the crazies to spread disorder and panic …

And a huge sell-off in the stock market …

All this could happen in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections.

But what should patriotic Americans do to prepare?

One man — who accurately called the Great Recession of 2008, Trump’s first election in 2016, and the COVID crisis — has gone public with alarming new research about what could be in store this summer … leading up to Election Day.

You cannot afford to miss this — click here now to see what he’s predicting.

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Matt Insley
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