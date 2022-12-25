Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
A service member walks alongside her child.
When it comes to helping veterans and their families, there's always one more thing you can do. (Sean Murphy / Getty Images)

800 Families of Fallen Heroes Get Game-Changing Christmas Present - This Is How We Should Treat Veterans

 By Josiah Upper  December 25, 2022 at 8:45am
Parler Share

The Gary Sinise Foundation and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida teamed up this month to honor the families of fallen veterans with the trip of a lifetime.

More than 800 families of fallen veterans were hosted at Disney World this month, WJXX-TV in Jacksonville reported.

This five-day event known as the Snowball Express allowed almost 2,000 people to experience one of the most famous tourist destinations on Earth, the outlet reported.

The Gary Sinise Foundation was founded to “serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need,” according to its website.

Snowball Express is just one way the foundation makes that a reality.

Trending:
'It Could Not Be by Accident' - Kari Lake Expert Testifies Key Problem with 42% of Ballots Caused Chaos


“I’ve had several mothers come up to me, with tears in their eyes, and say how grateful they are as moms to know that their children are with other children who experienced similar things,” Donna Palmer, executive director for the Gary Sinise Foundation, said, according to KABC-TV.

“That feeling of comfort and connection means so much to them,” she said.

The families seem to have an appreciation for how much they mean to Sinise and his entire team.

“I am completely overwhelmed by how amazing it has been,” one participant told the outlet. “You just feel the love.”

Do you think America treats its veterans well?

The Gary Sinise Foundation works to serve these families with “year-round programming and support for families that honors their fallen hero, encourages them to make new memories, and provides opportunities to connect with others who know what they’ve been through.”

“Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted,” the actor said in a statement on his foundation’s website.

“We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security,” he said. “While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation’s defenders, we can always do a little more.”

Related:
'Survivor' Winner Stuns Host by Announcing He's Using the Entire $1 Million Prize to Help Veterans

It reminds one of a quote from Army Lt. Gen. Harold Moore: “There’s always one more thing you can do to influence any situation in your favor — and after that one more thing, and after that …. The more you do the more opportunities arise.”

The quest to serve the families of those who have given their lives for us doesn’t stop here.

When it comes to helping veterans and their families, there’s always one more thing you can do.

If you’re a veteran struggling this holiday season, please know that you’re not alone. For immediate assistance, you can access the Veterans Crisis Line at any time.

For phone assistance, call 988 and press 1. There is a link you can use to chat online right here. You can also text 838255. It’s all confidential, and it’s all free.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Josiah Upper
Josiah Upper is an editor and columnist for The Western Journal and Concealed Nation. He was a former contributor for Conservative Tribune, a publication of The Western Journal.




800 Families of Fallen Heroes Get Game-Changing Christmas Present - This Is How We Should Treat Veterans
68-Year-Old Fends Off Attack from 12-Foot Tiger Shark After Having 'Chunk' Bitten Straight from Body
'Duck Dynasty' Star Deploys His 'Deer Magnet,' Stunning Hunting Ranch: 'We Had No Idea'
18 Million Views: 'One-in-a-Million Occurrence' Caught on Camera in Alaska - 'Dude, You've Got to Watch it for Yourself!'
Skier Collapses, Dies Suddenly While Going Down Slope at Utah Resort
See more...

Conversation