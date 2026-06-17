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Corey Feldman performs at Corey Feldman & Friends Live! at Garden AMP on July 27, 2025, in Garden Grove, California.
Corey Feldman performs at Corey Feldman & Friends Live! at Garden AMP on July 27, 2025, in Garden Grove, California. (Harmony Gerber / Getty Images)

'80s Icon Corey Feldman Rushed to Hospital After Reported In-Flight Medical Emergency

 By Johnathan Jones  June 17, 2026 at 5:57am
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Corey Feldman, one of the most recognizable child stars of the 1980s, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital this week after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from Chicago.

The 54-year-old actor was met by paramedics on Monday when his plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport, according to multiple reports.

Sources told TMZ that Feldman became ill on the flight to Southern California.

A doctor who was a passenger on the flight reportedly checked on him before the plane landed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that emergency crews responded at the airport for a patient experiencing a medical emergency.

Officials said a 54-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for more testing and treatment.

TMZ reported that doctors initially believed the problem could be pancreatitis or gallstones.

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At the time of the report, he was still undergoing medical tests.

People magazine later reported that Feldman remained hospitalized overnight after the incident.

No other details about his condition were released.

The health scare came after the actor traveled to the Midwest for the 40th anniversary of the release of the film “Stand By Me.”

Feldman had been posting photos and videos from recent appearances, including one from the Chicago area, before he got sick.

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View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Corey Feldman (@cdogg22)

In an Instagram post, the actor said he had stopped in nearby Gary, Indiana, to see the childhood home of Michael Jackson and the rest of his family.

The visit followed other stops on the tour alongside his “Stand By Me” co-stars Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell in Indianapolis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Corey Feldman (@cdogg22)

River Phoenix, who also starred in the film, died more than three decades ago.

Rob Reiner, the director of the hit movie, was murdered in Los Angeles last December, allegedly by his son Nick.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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